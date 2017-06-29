What Would Happen If You Held In All Your Sneezes?

​​This is What Would Happen If, a close examination of mundane hypothetical situations. Each week, we look at something that you could do but probably never would, and take it to its logical endpoint. This week: What would happen if you held in your sneezes?





We all know that one person who, no matter the social situation, will always hold their sneeze in. Why? Maybe they saw slow motion footage of a sneeze and are now deathly afraid of spraying their surroundings. Maybe their sneezes are supremely loud and they don't want to startle anyone. Maybe they just don't like the way it feels.

Whatever their motivation, a sneeze stifled just sounds wrong. Off. Not natural. You hear that deep inhalation of air as the body prepares to eject the contents of the nasal passage, and then... nothing. Maybe a muffled grunt if the sneezer is particularly powerful and violent.

This can't be good for you, right? Our bodies have the ability to launch particles out of our nose at 40 MPH, up to distances of 30 feet from the sneezer. It doesn't seem smart to be holding this in, right?

According to Dr. Dale Tylor, an Otolaryngologist out of Santa Barbara, holding in a sneeze isn't as awful as it sounds, but it's also not a smart thing to do.

"There can be a risk of injury if there is a violent sneeze, with air pushing into the region of the orbit or brain," he writes in an email. "We recommend that if you feel like you have to sneeze DON'T plug the nose and instead open the mouth and try to get the sneeze to come out as a cough."

What sorts of injury do you run the risk of? Well, let's say your manage to perfectly contain the sneeze, meaning all the pressure gets diverted from going out your nostrils and mouth to going into your sinuses and skull. Eventually something has to give.

"Sometimes when we do surgery on the nose or sinuses you can get small gaps in the bone separating the nose and eyes or nose and brain that will heal on their own," Tylor says.

So, if you're really determined to fully contain a powerful sneeze, the most likely scenario is that you'll open up a tiny hole in the fibrous joints that hold your skull together. Maybe.

Tylor emphasizes that you definitely will not pop your eyeballs out. But you could rupture an eardrum or pop a blood vessel in your eye. Though she stresses that this is "very, very uncommon."

So what happens if you keep doing it? Well that depends on how often you sneeze. One study conducted in 2002 found that the average person sneezes and blows their nose less than four times per day. Which, well, doesn't seem long enough to do any sort of lasting damage. If you have something like hay fever, and you're sneezing constantly and holding every one of them in — you monster — then yeah, you might do some damage to your head.

But honestly, we just don't sneeze enough for any of this to matter.

