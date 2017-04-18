AFTER THE RAINS RETURNED

The Best Photos Of California's Drought — And Its Recovery

​Earlier this April, California declared its long drought to be officially over, an announcement that was punctuated by a stunning "super bloom." Our friends at ViewFind have gone back through the years to curate the best photojournalism about the drought, and more recently, the state's budding recovery. 

How The Drought Is Forging A New California

When the rains stop coming, its not just the color of the grass that changes. 

 Leah Millis, The San Francisco Chronicle

[San Francisco Chronicle


When The Snows Fail

The American West faces persistent drought, whether or not relief comes this winter. When will the hard choices be made?

[National Geographic


The Lawn-Painters

The drought may have turned California's lawns brown, but a lawn painter can take care of that

[California Sunday]


A Surreal Look At The Drought From Above

Thomas Heinser's impressionistic photos of California from above are disconcertingly beautiful. 

 Thomas Heinser via WIRED

[WIRED]


The Drought Vs. California's Appetite For Growth

Damon Winter's photos for the New York Times cast California's incessant expansion into sharp relief, showing the crisply manicured (green) lawns of new subdivisions next to barren, dusty landscapes. 

[New York Times] 


The Kingdom Of Dust

A photographer chronicles the drought-ridden decline of the Central Valley.

[National Geographic


The Green Spring After The Drought

A wet, wet winter gave way to brimming lakes and green slopes.

 Justin Sullivan/Getty Images via NPR

[NPR]


