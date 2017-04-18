The Best Photos Of California's Drought — And Its Recovery

​Earlier this April, California declared its long drought to be officially over, an announcement that was punctuated by a stunning "super bloom." Our friends at ViewFind have gone back through the years to curate the best photojournalism about the drought, and more recently, the state's budding recovery.

When the rains stop coming, its not just the color of the grass that changes.

&amp;amp;lt;img src="http://static.digg.com/images/14105447bcc74a658be48b63b4bfd7fa_5554c7bdd7f74315808b3c5192209c86_1_post.jpeg" alt="" /&amp;amp;gt;

[San Francisco Chronicle]





The American West faces persistent drought, whether or not relief comes this winter. When will the hard choices be made?

[National Geographic]





The drought may have turned California's lawns brown, but a lawn painter can take care of that

[California Sunday]





Thomas Heinser's impressionistic photos of California from above are disconcertingly beautiful.

&amp;amp;lt;img src="http://static.digg.com/images/98d69b1c1dd84db48e0baa85eacd48b0_5554c7bdd7f74315808b3c5192209c86_1_post.jpeg" alt="" /&amp;amp;gt;

[WIRED]





Damon Winter's photos for the New York Times cast California's incessant expansion into sharp relief, showing the crisply manicured (green) lawns of new subdivisions next to barren, dusty landscapes.

[New York Times]





A photographer chronicles the drought-ridden decline of the Central Valley.

[National Geographic]





A wet, wet winter gave way to brimming lakes and green slopes.

&amp;amp;lt;img src="http://static.digg.com/images/450b8a66d3fb49909cfda980d74237a6_5554c7bdd7f74315808b3c5192209c86_1_post.jpeg" alt="" /&amp;amp;gt;

[NPR]



