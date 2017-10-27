11 Times BuzzFeed Tried (And Failed) To Recreate The Optical-Illusion Virality Of The Dress

Everyone remembers The Dress​ — the photo of an ambiguously-colored garment that racked up 38 million pageviews for BuzzFeed in less than a week in February 2015. The internet may never see a viral phenomenon like The Dress ever again, but that hasn't stopped BuzzFeed from trying to gin up controversy with potentially divisive optical-illusion-containing posts every few months or so. For instance, this week BuzzFeed published "This Couple's Photo Shoot Has Shaken People To Their Core Because Of One Hilarious Detail." Can you guess what the hilarious detail is?

A hilarious detail in this military couple's photoshoot has people shook 🔎

https://t.co/fODaQo8hxm pic.twitter.com/YRAD0Iw48A — BuzzFeed News (@BuzzFeedNews) October 26, 2017

According to BuzzFeed, "People literally couldn't spot Austin" in the picture on the left.

Alright, they're not all winners. But the next Dress blog post isn't going to write itself, people! Here are 11 attempts by BuzzFeed to recreate the magic of The Dress.





Source of optical illusion: Fancy pastry airbrushing.



30 putain de secondes pour comprendre cette image #sfw pic.twitter.com/xXft4tI3Kr — Gohan Riesling (@thelightcarrier) January 14, 2016

Source of optical illusion: It's a man's bald head next to his bare shoulder.

Source of optical illusion: There wasn't really much of an illusion because the vast majority of people who took BuzzFeed's poll saw the jacket as blue and white, but if there were an illusion, it would be because of differing interpretations of ambiguous lighting.



are these legs shiny and oily or are they legs with white paint on them pic.twitter.com/7Z8e8F1JCZ — KAYDEN STEPHENSON 🍁 (@kingkayden) October 26, 2016

Source of optical illusion: Streaks of white paint.

que cor vocês tão vendo? pic.twitter.com/IBk6upSZz7 — arthur (@onlyfoerver) November 17, 2016

Source of optical illusion: Again, differing interpretations of ambiguous lighting.

December 2016: 'There Is Something Very Wrong About This Henry Cavill Photo'

Is this really the biggest tree you've got? #ChristmasSpiritActivated #GotElves A post shared by Henry Cavill (@henrycavill) on Dec 16, 2016 at 11:27am PST

Source of optical illusion: There was a crane or some similar machine holding up the tree from above.

January 2017: 'People Are Really Confused By This Shirt That Changes Patterns'

Source of optical illusion: The Moiré effect.

My brother passed me a note in the middle of dinner pic.twitter.com/t2tE5uaKsw — god i love eggsy (@lionpudding) February 16, 2017

Source of optical illusion: I mean, it's a kid's drawing.

Source of optical illusion: Extremely impressive makeup application.

so yeah im his queen 👑 pic.twitter.com/rhkzShcLex — jules (@monstamata) October 23, 2017

Source of optical illusion: Uh, camouflage? We guess? But come on, guys, the guy is right there.