Prankster Posts Image Of Empty Bus To Anti-Immigrant Facebook Group, Everyone Thinks Seats Are Women In Burqas

​2017 is truly the stupidest timeline, and the latest evidence comes from Fedrelandet viktigst ("Fatherland first"), a Norwegian anti-immigration Facebook group.

Jokester Johan Slåttavik posted a photo of an empty bus to the group with the caption "Hva tenker folk om dette ?" ("What do people think of this?").

What did the denizens of Fedrelandet viktigst think about these bus seats? They were angry. They were frightened. Because they thought the bus seats were women wearing burqas:

Member after member sounded off on how "frightening," "tragic" and "scary" the scene was. Others decried that such a thing could happen in Norway (it didn't) and worried that the phantom passengers could have "weapons and bombs" under their garments (they didn't because, well, there were no passengers). "It looks really scary, should be banned. You can never know who is under there. Could be terrorists with weapons," one group user wrote. "Get them out of our country, those who look like collapsed umbrellas. Frightening times we are living in," wrote another.



It's just like The Dress, but extremely dumb and racist.





