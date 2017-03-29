The Best Twitter Bot Is This Actual Robot That Lights Trump's Tweets On Fire

In the last few months Twitter has seen an abundance of accounts spring up trying to get back at the Trump administration. But the most recent one to capture the internet's heart is @burnedyourtweet, a real-life, honest-to-god robot that prints out and incinerates hard copies of the president's tweets.

Here's how it works. Donald Trump tweets something:



Why doesn't Fake News talk about Podesta ties to Russia as covered by @FoxNews or money from Russia to Clinton - sale of Uranium? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 28, 2017





And then @burnedyourtweet issues its response a few minutes later:





At the time of writing, the Twitter bot has yet to score a response from the White House, though it has earned some praise from the self-proclaimed "queen of shitty robots," Simone Giertz.

THIS IS THE MOST AMAZING THING I'VE EVER SEEN https://t.co/oEhrRGQPe0 — Simone Giertz (@SimoneGiertz) March 29, 2017





