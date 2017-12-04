Budweiser Tries To Keep Things Fun By Issuing A Cease And Desist Through A Town Crier

Monolithic brands too frequently want to be your pal, even when they're threatening legal action. On Friday, Budweiser tried their hand at a "fun" cease & desist and actually did two things right.

Modist Brewing Company, a microbrewer based in Minneapolis, Minnesota, just released a Double IPA called "Dilly Dilly," referencing a nonsense phrase coined and trademarked for a series of Bud Light ads. The Bud Light people stepped in with their warning — a decree from a King's messenger:





Usually, cease and desist notices delivered with a spoonful of sugar still taste pretty bad — "hilariously cheeky" letters that nonetheless amount to "knock it off or we'll sue." Credit where it's due: as Bud's man said, Modist is OK to sell their "Dilly Dilly" in a limited run and the brewery's getting two free tickets to the next Super Bowl. Plus, this seems like pretty good promotion for Modist, all things considered

Honestly, maybe Modist's next beer should test somebody else's trademark. No brand will want to be the baddie that sues a brewer after

"AB InBev" manages to play it cool.





[Thrillist]