A Real-Life Family Stars In This Short Film About Growing Up

It's hard to find child actors who can put on a good performance. It's even harder to find kids with no on-camera experience who can carry a narrative. But that's exactly what filmmaker Zachary Fuhrer did with his incredible short "Brothers," a unique marriage of documentary and narrative.





Fuhrer first got the idea for the project while working as an assistant editor on 2016's "The Light Between Oceans." After many conversations with director Derek Cianfrance, Fuhrer felt he was ready to try some new ideas with his own project.

"We talked about the blurred line between documentary and narrative, and we talked about working with non-actors," Fuhrer told Digg. And he might have learned the biggest lesson of all about working with kids: "Kids are in many ways the most honest actors, because they cannot bullshit."

Fuhrer turned to a family from his childhood town on Long Island, the Thomsen family, for his cast. He had the Thomsens, a bilingual family of five with no prior acting experience, invite their own friends over to their house and throw a barbecue. As they lived their normal lives, Furher had the kids play certain games to help shape the story he wanted to tell. He filmed everything he could.

"What was tough is they all get along. Getting Liam to be a little bit of a bully was tougher," Fuhrer said. But by carefully editing a mountain of raw footage, he was able to tell the story he initially had in his head: the first moment a child clicks with the concept of empathy.

"You gotta go out and shoot your script, but watch every frame and find your film in the footage."



