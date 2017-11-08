If You Have A Brother, You Might Want To Turn Off FaceID On Your iPhone X

THEY DON'T EVEN LOOK THE SAME

​Twins can beat the iPhone X's FaceID, which isn't terribly surprising. But what about brothers who are years apart in age? Apparently, FaceID struggles with them too!

At least two sets of brothers have come forward with videos that seem to show FaceID unlocking for both of them.

Alex (20) and his younger brother (16) both got into Alex's new phone with no trouble (you can watch more footage here):

Meanwhile Mark and his (much) younger brother also had no trouble both getting in:

Bloomberg reported before the X's release that Apple had allowed for reduced accuracy due to supply chain issues.



As Wall Street analysts and fan blogs watched for signs that the company would stumble, Apple came up with a solution: It quietly told suppliers they could reduce the accuracy of the face-recognition technology to make it easier to manufacture, according to people familiar with the situation.

[Bloomberg]





Apple denied the report, but if these videos are real, Bloomberg may have been correct. One other takeaway? The swipe to open after your face unlocks the phone does not look smooth at all.