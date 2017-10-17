Why Animals Running Free Drives Us Wild Online

​At some point between your third coffee and thinking about lunch, an online miracle happened. A bull escaped in Brooklyn and began running free inside of an fenced-in soccer field. Let's roll the tape:

A few hours later, once lunch was over and a fourth coffee was procured, the bull was cornered, tranquilized and captured. One child in a stroller was reportedly injured, ABC7 reports.

Boo to the emergency officials who were ordered to detain the bull. Yay to the bull, who managed, however briefly, to run somewhat free. It's a line of thought that, thanks to the invention of smartphones and broadband internet, is enabled by our ability to watch streaming video over the internet.

We are a simple people, we see an animal on the lose and we click — whether that's a pair of llamas in Arizona or this bull here in Brooklyn. "This erasure of familiar setting allows us to more easily imagine these animals as separate from their species," The Verge's Lizzie Plaugic writes. "The llamas aren't just llamas, they're rogue heroes railing against cages they were forced into."



Although there seems to be something deeper than just human imagination going over. Every time an animal escapes, those who are forced to sit on Twitter all day just go wild. Here, I offer two tweets as examples of a larger strain of online sentiment toward animals on the lam.

guys if you're this excited about seeing a cow just join me in the country — Ruth Graham (@publicroad) October 17, 2017

Just caught word that a cow is on the loose and I want to announce that I support all those fleeing institutional oppression. — Morgan Jerkins (@MorganJerkins) October 17, 2017

Like prisoners hooting and hollering as one of their fellow inmates makes a futile attempt to escape, we all click and watch the streams, cheering whatever animal has broken free knowing full well that eventually its captors will prevail and restore order.

In a conversation with Vice, philosopher John Gray muses on humanity's relationship with freedom, suggesting that we operate on a sort of "Negative Capability," a term that 19th century english poet John Keats coined. Keats believed that humans are incapable of knowing everything, and so this absence of knowledge must, in some way, contribute to the way we interpret the world. "[You] don't know what will happen. So you have to act," Gray tells Vice. "You might act by resisting, by voting, by doing various things, or you might leave."

We might not know what absolute freedom looks like, or if we would ever arrive at such a thing. But when the internet delivers us an animal on the loose, it awakens something primal in us. We see a rough approximation of true freedom and we stop working and we can't help but watch.