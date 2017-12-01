Enjoy 2017's Most Photogenic Animals With The British Ecological Society Photo Contest Winners

Another day goes by, another photography contest is here to blow you away with the stunning beauty of the world we live in and the other creatures that inhabit it. This time, the contest in question is the 2017 iteration of the British Ecological Society's annual competition, "Capturing Ecology."

Christopher Beirn's photo of a hard-to-find ocelot took home top honors:



Meanwhile, Leejiah Dorward won the overall prize for a photo by a student with this incredible shot of a chameleon titled "I See You":

But the winners and runners-up across all categories are absolutely stunning. Here are some more of our favorites, starting with Nilanjan Chatterjee's photo of a mother tiger and her cub:

This shot of a male Anolis lizard by Roberto García Roa is just breathtaking:

The photos that depict humans interacting with animals are particularly striking, like "A Sedated Giant," by Nick Harvey:

And this shot of a group of Gabonese people rescuing a lost female Leatherback turtle by Adam Rees:

Looking for more photos? Interesting in trying your hand at wildlife photography? We don't blame you for either one, and would be more than happy to point you to the British Ecological Society's website.

[Via Gizmodo]