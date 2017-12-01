 

Nilanjan Chatterjee
NATURAL BEAUTIES

Enjoy 2017's Most Photogenic Animals With The British Ecological Society Photo Contest Winners

Another day goes by, another photography contest is here to blow you away with the stunning beauty of the world we live in and the other creatures that inhabit it. This time, the contest in question is the 2017 iteration of the British Ecological Society's annual competition, "Capturing Ecology."

Christopher Beirn's photo of a hard-to-find ocelot took home top honors: 

 Christopher Beirn


Meanwhile, Leejiah Dorward won the overall prize for a photo by a student with this incredible shot of a chameleon titled "I See You":

 Leejiah Dorward


But the winners and runners-up across all categories are absolutely stunning. Here are some more of our favorites, starting with Nilanjan Chatterjee's photo of a mother tiger and her cub:

 Nilanjan Chatterjee


This shot of a male Anolis lizard by Roberto García Roa is just breathtaking:

 Roberto García Roa


The photos that depict humans interacting with animals are particularly striking, like "A Sedated Giant," by Nick Harvey:

 Nick Harvey


And this shot of a group of Gabonese people rescuing a lost female Leatherback turtle by Adam Rees:

 Adam Rees


Looking for more photos? Interesting in trying your hand at wildlife photography? We don't blame you for either one, and would be more than happy to point you to the British Ecological Society's website.

[Via Gizmodo]

Digg is what the internet is talking about, right now. It's also the website you are currently on.

What is this?
Hey, we're Digg. We collect the best and most interesting stories and videos on the internet in one place.
Keep scrolling
Technology Long Reads Science Donald Trump News Entertainment Digg Features Originals
WORKFLOWS WE DIGG ǀ SPONSORED

1993 Called, It Wants Its PDFs Back

4 diggs hellosign.com
HelloWorks eliminates redundant data entry and builds conditional logic into any document workflow. The result is an experience that's intelligent and personalized to everyone and every workflow. Can your PDFs do that?
TESLA LEVELS UP

3 diggs CNNMoney
Tesla's Powerpack battery system stores energy generated by a nearby wind farm and is capable of providing electricity for as many as 30,000 homes. It is three times more powerful than its nearest competitor.

The Best Long Reads

X MARKS THE CHOICE

2 diggs The Verge
Picking the best phone has never been much of a challenge — most of the time there’s a phone that stands out from the pack in all the areas that matter: performance, value, camera, and support. But this year, depending on who you ask, you could get as many as four different answers for what’s the best phone to buy.