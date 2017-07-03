Banter Has Gone Overboard, And Other Stories

​​​​Welcome to What You Missed This Weekend, a roundup of the stories from this weekend that you missed while you were out living your life.​ Inside: bonkers banter, automation run amok and baseball's biggest blowhard.

I do a terrible impression of a British accent. It lacks consistency — I can go from cartoonish high society to Dick Van Dyke-bad cockney in a second — and I invariably throw in a few too many "guvnors." My linguistic crimes only increased in severity when "cheeky 'nandos" and "banter" exploded into American web culture a few years ago. Now my abysmal mish-mash of British Isle dialects includes a liberal sprinkling of the word banter. After reading this piece in The Guadian by Archie Bland, I finally have a better idea of just what "banter" is.

I've always understood it to be a bro-y concept (or, I guess I should say "lad"-y) but I didn't know modern "banter" is a close cousin to sack-tapping and binge drinking. It encapsulates humorous tall tales and racist nicknames, legendary group chat bits and misogynist "pranking." "Banter" varies by region, looks different across class lines and the term has become highly commodified. At a glance, "banter" is everything and nothing all at once, but it's unmistakably British in origin.

Should you use the same term to describe the outrageously witty quiz show "QI" and to categorize a bunch of lads lying about getting lost on a boat and ending up in Syria? If toxic male bonding over guffaws where race and gender are punchlines can be brushed off as "banter," is the term any different than "locker room talk?" These are questions that'll be kicking around in my head next time I think about launching into my stupidly bad British accent. Maybe I'll steer clear of the lad-talk and stick to my "pip-pip/cheerio" routine.

"In a globalized economy, using robots is one of the best ways for North American manufacturing jobs to live, thrive, and survive." This quote, plucked from thirteen year-old marketing material for an industrial automation company, is laughable today. As this piece from Quartz notes, this kind of talk was popular a decade ago because American factory owners were concerned first and foremost with losing out to cheap labor from China. Automation did little to save US factory jobs then and now everyone has to embrace automation and outsourcing just to stay afloat.

Though it's useful and sobering to read quotes from studies like "it is unrealistic to expect to restore 1960s-style employment in manufacturing," it's also a conclusion that people came to long before globalization and automation became facts of life instead of pipe dreams. Lots of people could see through the "job-friendly" marketing of automation.

Automation was sold to companies on a pro-worker argument while it set up the conditions for workers' disenfranchisement, plain and simple. When jobs in the automation industry start shrinking thanks to automation, maybe then you'll see a little remorse all the promises of saved jobs.

I'm not a baseball fan, but there are plenty of reasons to have heard of Curt Schilling by now. I first learned about who he was from an acquaintance who briefly worked at Schilling's failed video game studio (a venture that cost the state of Rhode Island millions of dollars). His bullish right-wing political views and seeming disdain for the Baseball Hall of Fame are the focus of this excellent profile by Timothy Bella in Esquire.

It's bleakly fascinating to see how a baseball player with right-leaning political views (certainly not a rarity) could go from the star of the Red Sox to bankrupt game developer in just a decade. Then, somehow that same guy follows up with a second act where he starts a sports commentary career and quickly craters it with offensive memes before becoming a rising conservative radio jockey in less than half the time his first post-baseball arc took.

If you don't know anything about Schilling, now's the time to read up on him. The paths Schilling could take in the near future — like rising to Bill O'Reilly-levels of influence or running against Elizabeth Warren in 2018 — make me a little queasy. At the very least, he's probably not going to end up in the Baseball Hall of Fame. No matter how much he postures about not caring what other people think of him, you can really tell that Curt Schilling does.​