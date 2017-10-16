Freed Taliban Captive Didn't Believe Trump Was Actually President

Over the weekend, the Toronto Star profiled the Boyle family, who were held hostage by Taliban forces in Pakistan and were recently freed by the Pakistani army.

Among the harrowing descriptions of the family's time in captivity, there's an interesting anecdote from the father, Joshua Boyle:

Boyle said that when they once asked for something to read or anything to relieve the tedium, the kidnappers returned with a pile of dirty dishes to wash. They didn’t know Justin Trudeau was Canada’s prime minister until after they were rescued. One of the captors told Boyle the new U.S. president was Donald Trump before he was forced to make a “proof-of-life” video. “It didn’t enter my mind that he was being serious,” he said.

You can read the rest of the piece at the Toronto Star.



Boyle has also given a televised interview:



For more, Philly Magazine did a deep dive into the case and the Boyle family last year.