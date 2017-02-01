Here's The New Boston Dynamics Robot You’re Not Supposed To See Yet

At a recent conference, Boston Dynamics founder Marc Raibert gave one very lucky audience a sneak peak at their newest robot "Handle," a terrifyingly cool combination of limbs and wheels.

An audience member captured the presentation on tape, but upon uploading the video was promptly asked to blur out the footage (which we didn't even know was possible).







Lucky for us, some internet scoundrel re-uploaded the footage which you can watch below (warning: it's pretty loud):

This bot may very well take the top spot in the running for future overlord.





