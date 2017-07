WELL, IT WORKS LIKE AN ELEVATOR

The hard part for Elon Musk's underground superhighway project will be boring the miles and miles of tunnels, so we don't blame him for starting with an easier part — the car elevator that will take a car from the street to the tunnels below:

Testing The Boring Company car elevator A post shared by Elon Musk (@elonmusk) on Jul 25, 2017 at 11:26pm PDT





Here's how the elevator would supposedly connect the street to the tunnel system:





We stand by our original assessment that the project is a (literal) pipe dream, but we've also learned not to bet against crazy, unlikely things.





[Via The Verge]