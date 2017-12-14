Blake Farenthold Will Not Run For Reelection — Here's A Brief History Of His Past Scandals

Representative Black Farenthold (R-TX) announced today that he will not seek reelection in 2018. Farenthold has been under scrutiny lately due to multiple complaints by former staffers that he sexually harassed them and encouraged a hostile work environment in his office. Here's what's going on.

Some Of The Sexual Harassment Allegations Against Farenthold Have Been Known Since 2014

In 2014, former aide Lauren Greene sued Farenthold for allegedly firing her after she complained about sexual harassment by Farenthold and his chief of staff. Greene's complaint averred that Farenthold's assistant said the congressman had "wet dreams" about Greene and that Farenthold joked to Greene that she had semen on her skirt and that she could "show her nipples whenever she wanted to."

The suit says that Mr. Farenthold regularly made comments designed to gauge whether Ms. Greene — who most recently was his communications director — was interested in a sexual relationship, and that the congressman told his executive assistant that he was having "sexual fantasies" about Ms. Greene.

It also accuses Mr. Farenthold of drinking "to excess" on numerous occasions. Staff members who accompanied him to Capitol Hill functions were put on "redhead patrol" to keep him out of trouble, according to the lawsuit...

[The New York Times]

A Reopened Congressional Investigation Into Fahrenthold Elicited Allegations From Two More Female Aides

Greene's lawsuit received renewed interest this year after it was revealed that Congress's Office of Compliance paid $84,000 in public funds to settle the lawsuit against Farenthold, and after Greene gave interviews saying that she'd been "blackballed" in politics after the settlement. Last week, the House Ethics Committee announced its decision to form a subcommittee to investigate Greene's claims about Farenthold.

This week, other former Farenthold aides began to go public with their accounts of being demeaned and harassed. Elizabeth Peace was one of two female staffers to complain about the sexualized environment in Farenthold's office in 2016.

Peace, a former television news anchor, told the Chronicle in an interview this week that even after Greene had left, Farenthold "allowed the hostility in his office to continue. He allowed us to work in a place that was just emotionally damaging, and that should never be allowed in any office."

Peace, now 37, said that while Farenthold didn't sexually harass her directly, "his comments were inappropriate and his unwillingness to immediately take action to allow us to work in a safe environment is inappropriate."

[Houston Chronicle]

Another former aide, who spoke to reporters on the condition of anonymity, confirmed Peace's depiction of a hostile work environment.

Ms. Peace said women would discuss which male lobbyists had texted them pictures of their genitals, and both men and women would talk about strip clubs and whether certain Fox News anchors had breast implants.

"There were numerous lewd comments that were made either about female reporters’ breast size, or other reporters' breast size as well as female lobbyists and their appearance that would go on," the other former aide said. "On any given week you were prone to either ridicule, rude comments, acts of aggression or rage."

[The New York Times]

A Male Staffer Also Says Farenthold Made Sexually Demeaning Comments To Him

On Wednesday, Farenthold's former communications director, Michael Rekola, told CNN that suffered frequent verbal abuse from Farenthold, much of it sexually explicit.

Rekola was about to leave town to get married in July 2015, when, he said, Farenthold, standing within earshot of other staffers in his Capitol Hill office, said to the groom-to-be: "Better have your fiancée blow you before she walks down the aisle — it will be the last time." He then proceeded to joke about whether Rekola's now-wife could wear white on her wedding day — a clear reference, Rekola said, to whether she had had premarital sex...

During the nine months that he worked for the congressman, Rekola said, he was also subject to a stream of angry behavior not sexual in nature — screaming fits of rage, slamming fists on desks and castigating aides, including regularly calling them "f**ktards."



[CNN]

Farenthold denied that he'd ever made the comments about Rekola's fiancée to CNN. He acknowledged he'd used the term "fucktard," but "in jest, not in anger."

Farenthold Has Lost The Support Of Speaker Ryan

House Speaker Paul Ryan said today that Farenthold was "making the right decision" not to run for reelection.

Asked at a news conference Thursday whether Farenthold should resign immediately, Ryan demurred.

"I think he's making the right decision to retire," Ryan told reporters. "There are new stories that are very disconcerting. Unacceptable behavior has been alleged in those stories, and I think he's made the right decision that he's going to be leaving Congress."

[Politico]

This Is Arguably A Fitting End To A Career Rife With Controversy

This is not the first time Farenthold has been in the news for demeaning women. In 2010, when Farenthold was running for his first term, a photo emerged of him standing next to a lingerie model at a pajama party fundraiser.

<img src="http://static.digg.com/images/fd979778fbc640e9ad7238ee33a00d83_a7a20a029f5d41b3906a9f8d290f1aaa_1_post.jpeg" alt="" />

In 2014, reporters discovered that the domain name blow-me.org had been registered to Farenthold since 1999.

In 2016, after the "Access Hollywood" tape came out, Farenthold told Chris Hayes that he'd consider continuing to endorse a candidate who said "I like raping women."

In July, while the Senate was deliberating a bill to repeal Obamacare, Farenthold gave a radio interview complaining about Senator Susan Collins' (R-ME) hesitance to support the repeal. Farenthold implied that he'd like to shoot Collins if she were a man, saying, "If it was a guy from south Texas, I might ask him to step outside and settle this Aaron Burr-style."