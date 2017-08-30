Here's The First Official 'Blade Runner: 2049' Prequel Short

Beginning with its title, "Blade Runner: 2049" wants to emphasize that a great deal of time has indeed passed since the events of the original Ridley Scott film — 30 years, to be precise. Yes, it took place in the (then) far-flung future of 2019, a year when artificial human laborers known as "replicants" were totally banned on earth.

As explained in an official timeline released by Warner Brothers, a global catastrophe led to the prohibition of further replicant production in the 2020s. Of course, there are replicants in "Blade Runner: 2049" — new models, manufactured by Jared Leto's character Niander Wallace.

"2036: Nexus Dawn" is the first of three short film prequels to "Blade Runner: 2049" that will help fill in those timeline gaps. This one features Leto's Wallace — here, he's making his big play to bring back replicant production and usurp Eldon Tyrell as Los Angeles' replicant god-king:





As "2049" director Denis Villeneuve notes in his introduction to the short, "2036: Nexus Dawn" was directed by Luke Scott — who happens to be Ridley Scott's son. The younger Scott made his feature directorial debut last year with the sci-fi film "Morgan." Like father, like son.





[Collider]​

