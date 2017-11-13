10 Black Friday Deals You Can Get Right Now

​Ah, Black Friday: when the turkey- and stuffing-laden masses go to huddle in the cold and then fight for TVs, game consoles and whatever else it is grown humans fight for. Skip the madness and enjoy the deals, right from the comfort of your own home with these ten amazing deals.

Drown out the noise of your great aunt Ruth asking you who you're dating right now, and get these Treblab RF100 Magnetic HD Noise Cancelling Earphones. They're so sleek and small we guarantee she'll barely see them — plus, they're totally wireless and deliver crisp, clear audio.

Buy here: Get these sleek earbuds for $39.99, or 78% off the usual price of $189.99. Take an extra 15% off with coupon code: GIFTSHOP15.

Apple, schmApple. This Ticwatch 2 Active Smartwatch is redefining the wearables game with user-friendly features and the ability to give you all the notifications and alerts you need without any of the fuss. It does what a smartwatch should do: makes your life easier via powerful features, without a crazy price tag.

Buy here: Get this Kickstarter hit for $169.99, reduced from $199.99. Take an extra 15% off with coupon code: GIFTSHOP15.

Planning on doing it all for the 'gram this holiday season? Well, set up your backdrop, because the RevolCam: The Multi-Lens Photo Revolution for Smartphones is ready to take the best family photo ever. Alternate between wide angle, fisheye and macro lenses, and use the detachable LED light for that perfect selfie with Santa.

Buy here: Say cheese for $34.99, or 40% off the usual price of $59. Take an extra 15% off with coupon code: GIFTSHOP15.

Pick up a new hobby for the New Year with this Jamstik+ Portable Smart Guitar. It uses real strings and frets paired with an app to teach you chords and scales in record time. You get real-time feedback from the sensors in Jamstik+, plus you never have to worry about tuning it. Prepare to take song requests.

Buy here: Get this portable guitar for $279.99, reduced from $299.99. Take an extra 15% off with coupon code: GIFTSHOP15.

Christmas has definitely come early. Meet Mighty: The First On-The-Go Spotify Music Player. This powerful, simple little player works with Spotify without an Internet connection or use of data, and supports most wired and Bluetooth headphones and speakers — meaning you don't need your phone to listen to 1,000+ songs and switch between multiple playlists.

Buy here: Get this revolutionary play for $85.99. Take an extra 15% off with coupon code: GIFTSHOP15.



Capture the entire family reunion from a bird's eye view with this SKEYE Mini Drone with HD Camera. It's tiny, can pull off impressive flips and rolls, plus captures quality HD photos and video footage. It's perfect for veterans and beginners, so try to keep it away from your little cousins before they start asking you what you bought them this year.

Buy here: Get this fun drone for $59, or 40% off the usual price of $99. Take an extra 15% off with coupon code: GIFTSHOP15.

You don't need to get a GoPro to capture your epic snowboarding trip. This Activeon CX 1080p WiFi Action Camera lets you record awesome 1080p HD video, and includes a built-in battery, simple two-button control and four fields-of-vision to choose from. Basically, it's just as feature-rich, if not more — and costs way, way less.

Buy here: Get ready for adventure — buy it for $39.99, or 60% off of $99.99. Take an extra 15% off with coupon code: GIFTSHOP15.

The Aiptek AN100 Versatile HD DLP Pocket Projector is more than just a tiny, powerful projector — it's like a mobile computer. Featuring a friendly user interface and built-in Wi-Fi, you can share and receive files right through the projector, meaning movie night can happen anywhere you want it.

Buy here: Get the popcorn ready — get it for $329, reduced from $399. Take an extra 15% off with coupon code: GIFTSHOP15.

We've got the headphones that make every other pair of in-ear headphones come up short. These Audeze iSINE 10 In-Ear Headphones got a nod from the CES Innovation Awards for their unique voice-coil technology. It delivers an extremely accurate listening experience optimized for Apple. If you've got the iPhone X, you should pick up these bad boys now.

Buy here: Get these high-quality headphones for $319, reduced from $399. Take an extra 15% off with coupon code: GIFTSHOP15.

Who doesn't want the incredibly creepy world of Stranger Things magnified to its ultimate intensity? With this DreamScreen HD Backlighting Kit, LEDs behind your TV react with the color pixels of what you're watching, making everything bigger, brighter and even better.

Buy here: Go beyond HD for $154.99, reduced from $169.99. Take an extra 15% off with coupon code: GIFTSHOP15.





Our readers can shop any of these gifts for an extra 15% off using the code GIFTSHOP15 at checkout!





If you buy something through our posts, we may receive a small share of the sale. Please buy a Ferrari. For more of Digg's suggestions on how to spend your money, check out Digg Picks.

