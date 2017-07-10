What's Going On With The Rob Kardashian/Blac Chyna Scandal

​This morning, reality TV personality Blac Chyna appeared on Good Morning America to discuss her decision to for a restraining order against her ex, Rob Kardashian, with whom she has an infant daughter. Chyna's appearance on GMA is confirmation that the feud between her and Kardashian, which exploded on social media last week, is not going away. If you want to know why these two are fighting — and why even people who don't care about keeping up with the Kardashians care about it — read on.

Chyna (née Angela White) and Kardashian first began dating in January 2016, which was awkward due to the complex social and familial connections between the two.

Chyna shares a son with Kardashian's sister Kylie Jenner ‘s former boyfriend Tyga , and is also best friends with Amber Rose , an ex of Kanye West , who is now married to Rob’s sister Kim Kardashian West .

Kardashian and Chyna starred in a reality show called "Rob And Chyna" that aired on E! last fall.

Kardashian proposed to Chyna in April 2016, and a month later, they announced they were expecting their first child. The two welcomed their daughter, Dream Renée, last November. PEOPLE confirmed the two had called off their engagement in February, and in the months since, the status of their relationship has remained unclear, though the two appeared to have been on relatively good terms.

Last Wednesday, Kardashian Posted Several Sexually Explicit Images Of Chyna On Instagram And Twitter

The tirade began with a video of Chyna kissing another man, which Kardashian captioned, "Hahahaha Chyna just sent me this video saying happy 4th of July what a crazy person. Come spend time with your daughter instead of f—ing me and then this dude right after. U need help." Kardashian proceeded to accuse Chyna of infidelity and drug use and claimed that he has given her millions of dollars' worth of gifts in recent months, including paying for cosmetic surgery after her pregnancy. He posted several nude, sexually explicit and otherwise private photos of Chyna, and after Instagram suspended his account, he continued to rant on Twitter. People has many quotes from his now-deleted Instagram posts if you're feeling prurient — the whole thing was, needless to say, very ugly.

Kardashian's Posts Were Likely Illegal Under California State Law

Posting sexually explicit images of someone without their consent — more commonly known as revenge porn — is a crime in California, where both Kardashian and Chyna live.

According to California law Penal Code 647(j)(4), Kardashian's act may well have constituted revenge porn: Intentionally distributing an image of the intimate body part of another identifiable person, knowing that said distribution would cause that person serious emotional distress. (California is one of 38 states with laws specifically banning revenge porn.) Kardashian could conceivably face six months in jail — if Chyna could even bring a successful case against him, given the law's limited scope and tricky layers of legalese. Even then, according to Mary Anne Franks, a lawyer at the University of Miami who helps states craft their revenge porn laws, first offenders rarely serve time, so the upshot would most likely be a fine.



For what it's worth, some experts aren't on board with the term "revenge porn," arguing that it trivializes the act of posting nonconsensual sexual images. In Vox, Clare McGlynn argues for calling it "image-based sexual abuse" instead.

In Response To Kardashian's Posts, Chyna Accused Him Of Physical Abuse

On Snapchat last Wednesday, Chyna wrote,

Rob u did all this but u beat me up and try act it never happen !!!!! U put hand on me I swear on god !!!!! On my kids but I’m supposed to be quiet because you're a Kardashian



Chyna subsequently deleted the snap.

A number of other celebrities weighed in on the conflict, including Snoop Dogg and Chyna's ex, T.I. Feel free to click those links if you're dying to know what they said.

On Friday, Celebrity Attorney Lisa Bloom Announced That She Would Represent Chyna

Bloom, the daughter of Gloria Allred, wrote in a statement,

I am very proud to represent Blac Chyna as she stands up for her rights as a woman and as a mother against her ex, Rob Kardashian.

Yesterday Chyna retained me, and today we filed for temporary restraining orders to protect her rights.

This Morning, Chyna Discussed Her Reaction To Kardashian's Posts On 'Good Morning America'

With Bloom at her side, Chyna explained her decision to file for a restraining order.

Chyna said her initial reaction to seeing the photos was, "How could somebody do this to me?"

"I was devastated, of course. I'm like, 'How could somebody, like, post these pictures of me?,'" Chyna said. "And I'm like, wow, okay, like, this is a person that I trusted. I just felt... betrayed." ...

"I've talked to Rob, you know, about everything. I've talked to him," she said. "The moral of the story is, like, he doesn't respect me, so if you can't respect me, you have to respect the law."



Today, A Judge Granted Chyna A Temporary Restraining Order Against Kardashian

Kardashian, whose lawyer says he regrets what he posted about Chyna on social media, did not contest Chyna's request for the restraining order.

Kardashian was ordered to stay at least 100 yards away from Chyna and is not allowed to post any pictures of her, their daughter Dream, or Chyna's other son, Cairo until a formal hearing is held on Aug. 8.



Speaking outside the courthouse, Chyna's attorney, Lisa Bloom, called the judge's decision a "complete and total victory." Chyna said her priority was to co-parent Dream and work out a more formal custody sharing agreement.

