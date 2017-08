Outfield catches are fairly routine, but occasionally one comes along that requires a second — and probably a third and fourth — look. Cincinnati Reds outfielder Billy Hamilton gave us one of those on Tuesday against the San Diego Padres:

Almost no one can make this catch.@BillyHamilton is an exception. Wow. pic.twitter.com/EuaaH5YF2U — MLB (@MLB) August 9, 2017

Hamilton's heroics weren't enough for the Reds, who lost 7-3.





