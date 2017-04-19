Fox News Just Fired Bill O'Reilly. Here's What To Know About His Harassment Scandal.

Bill O'Reilly is out at Fox News. The "O'Reilly Factor" ​host has been embroiled in a sexual harassment scandal since the beginning of April, and Rupert Murdoch, the executive co-chairman of 21st Century Fox (Fox News' parent company), was under mounting public pressure to fire O'Reilly. Today, 21st Century Fox released a statement confirming that O'Reilly "will not be returning to the Fox News Channel."

Here's everything that happened in the lead-up to O'Reilly's ouster.

April 1: The New York Times Reveals That Five Women Were Paid To Keep Quiet About O'Reilly's Alleged Behavior

According to Times reporting, five women had settled with either O’Reilly or with 21st Century Fox for a total of about $13 million over the years. Three of these settlements had never been previously publicized.

The women who made allegations against Mr. O’Reilly either worked for him or appeared on his show. They have complained about a wide range of behavior, including verbal abuse, lewd comments, unwanted advances and phone calls in which it sounded as if Mr. O’Reilly was masturbating, according to documents and interviews. ...



Besides the women who reached settlements, two other women have spoken of inappropriate behavior by the host. A former regular guest on his show, Wendy Walsh, told The Times that after she rebuffed an advance from him he didn’t follow through on a verbal offer to secure her a lucrative position at the network. And a former Fox News host named Andrea Tantaros said Mr. O’Reilly sexually harassed her in a lawsuit she filed last summer against the network and Mr. Ailes.



April 4: Advertisers Begin Pulling Support From 'The O'Reilly Factor'

More than one advertiser released statements calling the allegations "disturbing."

"The O'Reilly Factor" is facing a growing advertiser revolt, as 21 companies have pulled their commercials from the show amid a scandal involving the host, Bill O'Reilly.

Mercedes-Benz, Hyundai, BMW of North America, Mitsubishi Motors, Lexus, Constant Contact, Bayer, Ainsworth Pet Nutrition, Orkin, UNTUCKit, Allstate, Esurance (which is owned by Allstate), T. Rowe Price, GlaxoSmithKline, Sanofi, Credit Karma, Wayfair, The Wonderful Company, TrueCar, the Society for Human Resource Management and Coldwell Banker are pulling ads from "The O'Reilly Factor" after a report about five settlements with women who alleged sexual harassment or verbal abuse by O'Reilly.



April 9: Fox Announces An Internal Investigation Into O'Reilly's Behavior

On April 9, 21st Century Fox hired a law firm to investigate the allegations against O'Reilly after one of the women profiled by the New York Times called in her allegations to a Fox New hotline.

21st Century Fox has enlisted the law firm Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison to investigate at least one accusation of sexual harassment against the Fox News host Bill O’Reilly. ...

“21st Century Fox investigates all complaints and we have asked the law firm Paul Weiss to continue assisting the company in these serious matters,” the company said in a statement on Sunday.

Paul Weiss is the same law firm that conducted an internal investigation into Roger Ailes, the former Fox News chairman. 21st Century Fox executives decided to dismiss Mr. Ailes after the lawyers took statements from at least six women who described inappropriate behavior by him.

April 11: O'Reilly Leaves His Show To Go On What He Says Is A Prescheduled Vacation

He was supposed to return to work on Monday, April 24.

O’Reilly’s decision to go off the air in the midst of a sexual harassment scandal and advertiser boycott arguably has the appearance of a suspension, but O’Reilly worked to dispel that notion. He announced that he’d scheduled his trip "last fall” — well before the New York Times reported he paid $13 million to settle harassment claims.



April 18: A New Woman Goes Public With Allegations Of Racially Tinged Harassment

On Tuesday, a new woman told Fox News that she, too, had been harassed by O'Reilly years ago but was too afraid to speak up at the time.

Bill O'Reilly used to leer at an African-American Fox News clerical worker and called her "hot chocolate," according to attorney Lisa Bloom, who helped the woman report the harassment to the network's hotline.

The woman worked for a different broadcaster in 2008 while this was going on, but The O'Reilly Factor host's office was near her desk, the attorney claims.

"He would never talk to her, not even hello, except to grunt at her like a wild boar," Bloom tells The Hollywood Reporter. "He would leer at her. He would always do this when no one else was around and she was scared."

April 19: A Poll Says Almost Half Of Americans Think 'The O'Reilly Factor' Should Be Cancelled

Notably, even 23% of O'Reilly Factor viewers said Fox News should cancel the show.

Forty-six percent of people think Fox News should cancel "The O'Reilly Factor" amid its host’s escalating sexual harassment scandal, according to a Morning Consult poll released Wednesday.

Twenty-two percent said the network should keep Bill O’Reilly’s top-rated primetime show; 32% said they didn’t know or had no opinion, per the poll conducted Thursday to Saturday.

Among those who said they watch the "Factor," 23% said it should be canned — a four-point jump from a poll conducted April 6 to 9, just days after the New York Times reported O'Reilly and Fox News had settled five sex harassment lawsuits against him for a collective $13 million.

Throughout, O'Reilly Has Chalked Up The Allegations And Protests To A 'Smear Campaign'

An "unprecedented" one, at that!

A lawyer for Mr. O’Reilly, Marc E. Kasowitz of Kasowitz Benson Torres, said Tuesday that his client was being targeted by liberal groups trying to bring him down. “Bill O’Reilly has been subjected to a brutal campaign of character assassination that is unprecedented in post-McCarthyist America,” he said in a statement. “This law firm has uncovered evidence that the smear campaign is being orchestrated by far-left organizations bent on destroying O’Reilly for political and financial reasons. That evidence will be put forth shortly, and it is irrefutable.”



April 19: 21st Century Fox Announces That 'Bill O'Reilly Will Not Be Returning To The Fox News Channel'

The company says it made the decision "after a thorough and careful review of the allegations."

Bill O'Reilly has been forced out of his position as a prime-time host on Fox News, the company said on Wednesday, after the disclosure of multiple settlements involving sexual harassment allegations against him. His ouster brings an abrupt and embarrassing end to his two-decade reign as one of the most popular and influential commentators in television.



"After a thorough and careful review of the allegations, the company and Bill O'Reilly have agreed that Bill O'Reilly will not be returning to the Fox News Channel," 21st Century Fox, Fox News's parent company, said in a statement.



NPR reports that O'Reilly will be replaced by Tucker Carlson.





