'THEY CALLED US CAKE-EATERS'

Billy Murray ambushed the Ed Sullivan theater last night to shoot free t-shirts at Colbert's audience, dip tobacco "Swedish-style" and sip whiskey — because he's Bill mothafuckin' Murray.

He also performed a surprisingly serious song, "Saint Säens," with world-renowned cellist Jan Vogler.

[The Late Show with Stephen Colbert]







One thing's for sure: Bill Murray is never boring.