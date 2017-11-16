Here's Why Liberals Are Finally Reckoning With Bill Clinton's Alleged Sex Crimes

In the wake of bombshell reports about Harvey Weinstein's history of sexually harassing and assaulting women, dozens of powerful men have lost their jobs after being outed as sexual predators. Now liberals are turning their focus to one powerful man who didn't lose his job after being outed as a sexual predator: Bill Clinton. This week, writers at the New York Times, the Atlantic, Vox and Politico have returned to the allegations against Clinton and concluded that Democrats made the wrong call when they rushed to defend him in the '90s.

Clinton has been accused of raping Juanita Broaddrick in 1978, of propositioning and exposing himself to Paula Jones in 1991, of groping Kathleen Willey in 1993 and — most famously — of having an affair with an intern, Monica Lewinsky, in the mid-'90s. Clinton has continued to deny all the allegations except the Lewinsky affair, and Democrats have largely ignored or cast doubt on the other allegations. Until now.

On Monday, the Atlantic's Caitlin Flanagan published an essay called "Bill Clinton: A Reckoning," in which she argues that the feminists who came to Clinton's defense in the late '90s were "on the wrong side of history." Flanagan writes,

It was a pattern of behavior; it included an alleged violent assault; the women involved had far more credible evidence than many of the most notorious accusations that have come to light in the past five weeks. But Clinton was not left to the swift and pitiless justice that today’s accused men have experienced. Rather, he was rescued by a surprising force: machine feminism. The movement had by then ossified into a partisan operation, and it was willing — eager — to let this friend of the sisterhood enjoy a little droit de seigneur.

Flanagan returns to an opinion piece Gloria Steinem wrote about the Lewinsky scandal in 1998, in which Steinem argued that Clinton was guilty of no wrongdoing with Willey and Jones because he "seems to have made a clumsy sexual pass, then accepted rejection" — an unthinkable argument for a feminist to make by today's standards.

The notorious 1998 New York Times op-ed by Gloria Steinem must surely stand as one of the most regretted public actions of her life. It slut-shamed, victim-blamed, and age-shamed; it urged compassion for and gratitude to the man the women accused. Moreover (never write an op-ed in a hurry; you’ll accidentally say what you really believe), it characterized contemporary feminism as a weaponized auxiliary of the Democratic Party.



[The Atlantic]

Also on Monday, the New York Times op-ed columnist Michelle Goldberg also devoted an essay to Clinton's history of alleged sexual misconduct. Goldberg continues to express doubt about Willey's and Jones' allegations, but she writes that she believes the most serious charges against Clinton.

Of the Clinton accusers, the one who haunts me is Broaddrick. The story she tells about Clinton recalls those we’ve heard about Weinstein. She claimed they had plans to meet in a hotel coffee shop, but at the last minute he asked to come up to her hotel room instead, where he raped her. Five witnesses said she confided in them about the assault right after it happened. It's true that she denied the rape in an affidavit to Paula Jones's lawyers, before changing her story when talking to federal investigators. But her explanation, that she didn't want to go public but couldn't lie to the F.B.I., makes sense. Put simply, I believe her.

[The New York Times]

Goldberg asserts, "It's fair to conclude that because of Broaddrick's allegations, Bill Clinton no longer has a place in decent society."

Meanwhile, Vox's Matt Yglesias concludes that Clinton should have stepped down from the presidency — not because of the Broaddrick charges, but because of the Lewinsky affair. Democrats, by and large, agreed at the time that the affair was the Clintons' private business, but Yglesias thinks that "What we should have talked about was men abusing their social and economic power over younger and less powerful women."

Ultimately, most Americans embraced the larger argument that perjury in a civil lawsuit unrelated to the president's official duties did not constitute high crimes and misdemeanors.

But looking back through today's lens, this whole argument was miscast. The wrongdoing at issue was never just a private matter for the Clinton family; it was a high-profile exemplar of a widespread social problem: men's abuse of workplace power for sexual gain. It was and is a striking example of a genre of misconduct that society has a strong interest in stamping out. That alone should have been enough to have pressured Clinton out of office.



[Vox]

Yglesias argues that defending Clinton at the time because of his liberal policy goals made little sense, considering that if he'd stepped down, Al Gore would have continued pursuing those same goals. (No mention is made of the sexual assault allegations against Gore, which came out in 2010.)

Why are liberals reckoning with Clinton's behavior now, almost 20 years after the height of the Lewinsky scandal? Politico's Jeff Greenfield argues that the time is right for this "awakening" not only because of the fallout from the Weinstein allegations, but also because we've seen that defending immoral people on political grounds is what gets people like Donald Trump and perhaps now Roy Moore into office.

[T]here's another, broad question that progressives and other Democrats need to confront, one that reaches beyond Clinton. And it's an issue triggered by the response on the Right to Trump's campaign, and (to a lesser extent to former Judge Roy Moore: Are they going to let partisan politics warp their capacity for clear moral judgment?

All through 2016, figures on the Right debated over what to do about Trump. His character, his temperament, his history, his knowledge (or lack thereof) made him as unfit a candidate for president as any in our history... But among those who [endorsed him], one of the most powerful arguments went this way: "Yes, he's wrong in all sorts of ways, but if Clinton wins, we will have a liberal federal judiciary for decades, we will have intrusive health care, and we will have no chance to cut down the size of Big Government, and anyway, she’s a crook." If the exit polls are right, a lot of voters bought this argument; crunch the numbers, and it turns out that several million voters who saw Trump as neither qualified nor fit for office voted for him anyway.

[Politico]

In a certain light, Democrats' waffling and hedging about Clinton's wrongdoing in the '90s paved the way for Republicans' waffling and hedging about Trump's wrongdoing in the '10s. We'll always have to live with the consequences of the liberal establishment's refusal to take Clinton's alleged crimes seriously at the time — but if we learn anything from it, maybe Trump will be the last sex offender Americans ever elevate to the highest office in the land.