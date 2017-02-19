What The Reviews Have To Say About HBO's Limited Series 'Big Little Lies'

What's the pitch for Big Little Lies? Well, it's based on a bestselling book by Liane Moriarty, adapted for TV by David E. Kelly (Ally McBeal) and directed by Jean Marc Vallée (Dallas Buyers Club, Wild). As for the cast: perhaps you've heard of Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman, Shailene Woodley, ​Laura Dern, Alexander Skarsgård, Zoe Kravitz, and Adam Scott? Big Little Lies kicks off its dramatic, bougie, and boozy 7-episode run on Sunday, February 19th at 9pm on HBO — here's what the reviews are saying:





The Show Is About More Than Its Central Murder Mystery

For all the hubbub about murder, “Big Little Lies” is an intricate examination of what women want; from marriage, sex, motherhood, friendship, work — from life in general. By building their captivating individual stories around a development as drastic and tantalizing as murder, the series asks us to imagine how something so small could lead to something so big. Could a little lie, a minor miscommunication, an innocent tiff, lead to death?

The characters know each other because their children all attend first grade together. The story of “Big Little Lies” is a story of mothers living through, for, and around their doted-upon and organically fed children. It means that the drama is more often than not driven by the vagaries of spoiled six-year-olds wielding iPhones. At the same time, the children are guilty mostly of being too much like their parents — of repeating their mothers too accurately.

The A-List Cast Brings Their A-Game To The Material

Kidman and Woodley deliver moving portraits of still-life women, paralyzed by trauma and avoidance. Witherspoon is marvelous in a rare role that allows for comedy and drama. Her character recalls two career triumphs: the spark of Legally Blonde‘s Elle Woods trapped inside a retrograde version of Election‘s Tracy Flick. She flails for significance through her kids and grudges against a hard-charging working mom (a sparky Laura Dern) and her ex-husband’s new wife, a neo-hippie yoga instructor (Zoë Kravitz).

In smaller roles, Dern, Kravitz, and Scott are fantastic, but it’s the trio at the front of the show that keep it fascinating, particularly Nicole Kidman. She finds something heartbreakingly real about a woman who everyone thinks is perfect to a degree that she feels she has no one with which to share her pain. It’s one of Kidman’s best performances (and I could say the same about Witherspoon and Woodley).

Stylistically, It Might Be Too Close To The Lies It Portrays

"Big Little Lies" is as glossy and superficially well-packaged as the very community it aims to skewer but ultimately guilty of the same corrosive emptiness. Though highly bingeable and at times bitingly funny, the series is also patently ridiculous and riddled with pernicious stereotypes of henpecked husbands and scheming mean-girl mothers who use their children as pawns.

Big Little Lies has its shocks, but it’s too well-manicured, too laden with page-turner conventions to be truly unhinged. Witherspoon and Dern can summon enough energy to loosen the constraints, but the overriding slickness of the project can’t be shaken for long. If there’s one thing Big Little Lies has in common with its characters, it’s a corrupting desire to maintain appearances. If it cut loose more often, and didn’t try to paint the messy, soapy stuff of humanity in a coat of overcast and/or blue-tinted prestige filmmaking, its imperfections would be less pronounced.

Its Commentary Is Muddied By The Rest Of The Show

Ms. Kidman and Ms. Witherspoon are executive producers of “Big Little Lies,” and you can see what they probably thought they had — a sexy mystery-melodrama that would also be a commentary on issues important to women their age (40s). But the mystery is a sham, and the drama doesn’t have anything new or interesting to say. (The plot involving Ms. Kidman’s character and her violent, younger husband, played by Alexander Skarsgard, has a creepy energy, though. It’s as unoriginal as the other story lines, but it keeps you watching.)

Big Little Lies relies heavily on tricks—jarring sound effects, false flashbacks, echoes—to bolster its central mystery, but the moments tend to undermine what the show can do at its best, which is to lay bare the dynamics of female relationships, good and bad. To enjoy it necessitates swallowing down any sense of suspicion at the fact that money doesn’t seem to be an issue for anyone in the show, even Jane.

TL;DR

Unfortunately, Big Little Lies feels a lot like a soapy ABC drama, with nudity. That will probably be a huge endorsement for some, and there's nothing wrong with wanting a sprawling, A-list heavy melodrama and murder mystery, but the endeavor seems to be constantly pushing its take-me-seriously tone and getting in the way of the fun.

