A Good Way To Start Bicycle Commuting

In terms of pure efficiency, the bicycle cannot be beat. Our friend Bill Nye summed it up the best: "A bowl of oatmeal, 30 miles, you can't come close to that. Put a bowl of oatmeal in your car, you’re not going anywhere, let alone 30 miles."

If you live in a city, or within a dozen or so miles from the things you cherish most — shops, stores, schools, work and so on — you be wondering: "Could I just ride a bike there?" The answer is yes. Yes you can totally ride a bike there.

Although you may never forget how to ride a bike, it sure can be a challenge to start using one regularly. Here, a simple guide to start riding again.

Why Even Do This?

Let's get this out of the way: We're not here to say that you should abandon your car in favor of the bicycle. One Harvard professor even argues that the cuts in emissions are marginal. We understand that sometimes it's much easier to drive, and that the notion that cycling is the Ideal Form Of Transportation is mired with privilege.

But cycling, you might be surprised to learn, is a physical activity. You also might be surprised to learn that study after study has linked increased physical health to happiness — ipso facto, riding a bike will make you happier. Heck, it might even make you a better driver.

Practically speaking, there's nothing so simple as to get on a bike and ride somewhere. There's no sitting in traffic. Parking is easy. It'll connect you to your local streets in ways that driving cannot. The risk of killing someone or getting into a costly accident is greatly diminished. But most importantly, the best part about riding your bike is how it'll make you look forward to your ride home.

Get The Right Equipment

Getting around on a bicycle shouldn't cost you an arm and a leg. That said, there are some required items to have a good time riding a bike. Here is your Bicycle Starter Kit:

• Bike

• U-Lock

• Helmet

• Front and Rear Lights

• A multi-tool

• Flat kit (spare tubes, tire lever, pump)

Really, this is all you need.

Now, the internet is chock full of bicycle recommendations. If you know someone who rides bikes they will also probably have a million and one things to say about the Best Bicycle To Buy. You don't need to listen to any of them. This is because the best bicycle is the bicycle that you want to ride.

How do you find that bicycle? Well, you have two options.

One is to go to your local bike shop and buy a brand new bicycle to the tune of $600-$800. The other is to buy a used bicycle online for somewhere around $200-$300, and then take that used bicycle into your local bike shop and pay around $100 for a full tune-up.

In either case, you're looking for a bicycle with three important criteria: It looks like something you want to ride, it fits , and it works.

You should also definitely own a helmet. While there's plenty of arguing to be had over mandatory helmet laws, it's hard to argue that wearing a helmet won't reduce your risk of injury. Whether or not you wear one every time you throw a leg over a bike is, well, ultimately up to you. Like a bicycle, you should buy a helmet you're going to want to wear. Whether that helmet looks cool to you, or is light and has good ventilation — well, only you can decide what's more important to you.

It's safe to say that you'll want to keep that bicycle, so something to keep it locked up is pretty necessary. A U-lock is the best way to do that. Some people might have specific recommendations, but really, any U-lock that works is fine. Like all locks, it's there as a theft deterrent, not a theft preventer.

Bike lights may or may not be required by law depending on where you live, but if you're going to be riding at night, they're almost mandatory from a safety perspective. Do you need to go all-out and buy a bunch of high-visibility accessories? No, but having one white light in the front and one red one in the back will make it very easy for drivers and pedestrians to spot you.

Eventually, you'll need to tighten or adjust something on your bike. Having a good multi-tool will help with that.

The last thing you'll need is actually three things: spare inner tubes, a tire lever, and a pump. There is no greater deterrent than riding a bike than having a flat tire. You could take it down to the shop, and get the flat fixed — but more often than not it'll probably just gather dust. Having the materials on-hand, before you get a flat, will keep you rolling.

Learn Basic Bike Commuting

Knowing how to ride a bike is one thing. Knowing how to ride a bike safely amongst car traffic is another. It can be scary! But there are a few things you can do to stay safe.

The first thing to do is just assume that everyone and everything is out to kill you. We don't mean in a paranoid, the-world-is-out-to-get-you kind of way. But riding defensively requires you to assume that the car in front of you is going to stop abruptly, that pedestrian hanging out at the crosswalk is going to run out in front of you or that the driver of a parked car will abruptly open that door in front of you

Outside of that, there are some more specific things you can do while riding to keep you safe. Don't ride close to parked cars. If there's an obstruction in the bike lane or side of the road, go ahead and take the whole lane — cars and fellow drivers might get mad at you, but at least they won't be trying to squeeze by and hit you in the process. Ride predictably, get used to looking over your shoulders to see what's around you, and signal your turns.

Above all, be alert, expect everyone to kill you and you will increase your chances of living.

General safety aside, you should also basic things like locking your bike up properly —Sheldon Brown's locking method is the gold standard — and how to change a flat — it's easier than you think, and if you don't believe it then there are thousands of videos on YouTube to convince you otherwise.

It's also helpful to brush up on your your local bicycle laws. Some states allow you to treat stop lights like stop signs and stop signs like yield signs, others might require lights at night or a bell at all times. We hate to admit it, but sometimes the safest thing to do — like riding on a sidewalk, or stopping and then proceeding through a red light in an empty intersection — isn't always the most legal. We're not saying you should willfully break the law, but it's better to know when you're breaking the law and when you're not.

Apart from everything else, you should enjoy your time on the bike. Leave yourself more than enough time to get somewhere, so you're not stressed out while you're riding. In fact, some argue that as soon as you get on the bike, just forget about time and enjoy the ride. If your streets are unfamiliar, input your destination into your map app of choice before you set out — that way you're not scrambling on the side of the road to figure out where you are.

Most importantly, ride your bike when you want to ride your bike. It might sound a little obvious, but the bicycle is just another method of transportation, feeling like you need to ride everywhere and everywhere is a one-way trip to burnout.

FAQ

How do I not get sweaty?

This is a very real concern. It kinda sucks to ride to work and then show up dripping sweat. One way to avoid excess sweat is to not wear a backpack — opting instead to get a basket or a rack to put your stuff in instead and increasing the amount of ventilation on your body. Eventually, if you ride enough, you'll stop sweating, but not entirely. Personally, I ride to work in a t-shirt and then change into a work-appropriate shirt once I'm in the office. Also, if you're a profuse sweater, you could just avoid bike commuting when it's hot outside. That's a perfectly rational thing to do.





My local shop intimidates me, how can I learn to fix my bike myself?

First off, you shouldn't be scared of your local bike shop! If they're genuine jerks, then you should find a place that enjoys keeping customers around. Second, it's also totally fine to just do your work on your own bike. The bicycle is not a terribly-complicated machine, and YouTube has plenty of tutorials. Without diving into anything terribly specific, I will say that the best way to fix your bike is to just regularly wash it. Here's a pretty good guide on how to do that. A weekly, or even bi-weekly wash will keep the nasty stuff out of your chain, which will do wonders for the longevity of your bike.





No but really, what bike do you recommend?