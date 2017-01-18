Democrats Dug Into Trump's Education Secretary Nominee Betsy DeVos — Here Are The Highlights

To Democrats, Betsy DeVos is the antithesis of the ideal Secretary of Education candidate.

The Republican heiress has no experience in education, making an entire career out of party politics and foundations, and has been a vocal advocate for the charter school system. So, when Democrats were told they were limited to a single 5-minute round of questioning at her confirmation hearing, they were not happy. You can see highlights from the short but intense hearing below.

We Shouldn't Ban Guns In Schools Because... Bears

Senator Chris Murphy has been a vocal proponent of stricter gun laws after the tragedy of Sandy Hook occurred in his state. When he asked DeVos about her thoughts on guns in schools, DeVos responded that the decision should be left to individual cities and schools — because a school in Wyoming might need to fend off a bear attack:





DeVos Refuses To Commit To Enforcing Law That Bars For-Profit Colleges From Receiving Federal Funds

Elizabeth Warren tore into DeVos, first attacking DeVos for her lack of experience with the student loan system (which she will most likely be running), and then grilling her on for-profit colleges. DeVos stood her ground:





Al Franken Grills DeVos Over Education Basics

Senator Al Franken from Minnesota attempted to use DeVos' seeming confusion at a question about student performance metrics as an illustration of her lack of qualifications:





Bernie Sanders Asks DeVos If She's Interested In Making Public College Tuition Free

Bernie Sanders brought the hearing back to his plan for tuition-free college, asking DeVos whether or not she would be supportive of the idea. DeVos vaguely answered that she believes in affordable tuition:





Sanders: 'Do You Think If You Were Not A Multibillionaire That You'd Be Sitting Here Today?'

Sanders got more personal with DeVos, highlighting her and her family's wealth — asking if her nomination was a direct result of their donations to the Republican Party and political foundations:





