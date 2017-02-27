Workout Gear So Good You’ll Actually Want To Work Out

Matthew McConaughey hit the nail on the head when he said his #1 health rule is to break a sweat at least once every day. (Also when he said this. And this. And this, honestly.)



Here are some of our favorite workout gear and apparel to help you get up, get moving and get sweating. (If you’d rather...not, we can help with that, too.)

Ten Thousand’s mission is to distill athletic apparel down to its core, resulting in intelligently designed training essentials for committed athletes. This all-purpose shirt is designed to wick away sweat, block odor and prevent chafing. Basically everything you want in a workout tee.





Long gone are the days when you complained about getting socks as gifts. You are all in on your sock game. Go team socks. Made with anti-microbial merino wool and extremely soft rayon, these feel like you’re feet are swaddled in an extra-supportive pillow. That also happens to repel odor and sweat and prevent blisters.





All you want are earbuds that stay put without getting tangled up in wires and also maybe sound good. These Bose earbuds do exactly that. Other options may be cheaper, or more water-proof, or have a longer battery life, but when you combine all the traits, these are the best in show.





This trainer uses balance (or lack thereof) to force you to engage your core muscles and strengthen your ankle and knees. And since the top is flat, unlike other stability trainers, you’re not compromising your ankles or achilles.





Another home run from Ten Thousand. These shorts are the next incarnation of the board short, taking the classic profile and reimagining it with next-gen fabrics and a built-in fabric liner.





Made in Portugal — a country that knows a thing or two about wool and shoemaking — Baabuk’s handmade wool shoes are the ideal wool sneaker. Each pair is handcrafted from a single piece of felted wool, meaning no seams and year-round temperature regulation for the ultimate in sockless comfort.









Are you still renting mats at your studio or asking to borrow your roommate's again? Time to buy your own! (Caitlin asked us to say something about it to you.) This mid-weight mat is on the pricier side BUT it’s hella cushioned, has a closed-cell technology that deters bacteria growth, and has a lifetime guarantee. It’s heavy enough to provide support, but light enough to tote around town to class.





Putting on the New Weekender Sweats from apparel darlings Outdoor Voices are like pulling on an ultra-soft, flatteringly-cut hug. The lightweight jersey fabric is as soft as it gets, and the tapered leg gives it some extra style. Perfect for hitting the gym or just hanging out.





Another one from Outdoor Voices, this running jacket is made from their signature stretch crepe material. It’s a wind- and water-resistant marvel of a fabric with four-way stretch for all-day comfort. TL;DR it’s the dream material to make a running jacket with.





Sprint training is one of the best ways to get fit. These Nikes have super-smooth gliding ability and special cuts on the bottom that help evenly distribute the force of your quick-tempo pounding.





These shorts sport a minimalist design with clean lines and a tailored fit, so even though you can put ‘em through the paces of a brutal workout, they’ll also look good when you flirt with that cold-pressed juice server cutie.





Just a guess, but chances are you’re not trying to get run over when you go running or biking at night. These clip-on light spurs attach to the back of your sneakers and help with that. Also, they have a kind of 'Blade Runner' vibe to them.





IF SO, have we got some dumbbells for you. These old-school weights come in rubber and steel options and have a hex shape that won’t roll, so you can do push ups, etc. with them.





The Adidas Climalite Tights hit your waist right where you like it and make sure everything stays exactly where you want it. Plus, they’re considerably cheaper than all those other workout pants that do the exact same thing.





That's all, folks! Here's some more Matthew McConaughey quotes just 'cause.





