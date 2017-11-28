DIGG PICKS

The Best White Elephant Gifts For Your Office's Holiday Party

With Thanksgiving in our rear view mirror, it’s nothing but holiday parties as far as the eye can see. Here are our picks for the best funny, sincere and/or surprisingly useful gift swap gifts that cost $25 or less. 

The Most Successful Shark Tank Product To Date

These “self-cleaning sponges” seem to actually work.

 

Just The Red Starbursts

A pound of red starbursts for your friends. A pound of yellow starbursts for your enemies.

 

The World’s Thinnest Macro And Micro Lens Kits For Smartphones

Essentially, it turns your smartphone into a DSLR camera. For $25.

 

Some People Really (Really) Love Their Cats

Presented with no judgements. Okay, a few judgements.

 

This Toilet Bowl Light Is Weird And Awesome

Honestly, we don’t know how you’ve made it this long without putting LED lights in your toilet.

 

Some Big-Ass Googly Eyes

We’ll say it again: Big. Ass. Googly. Eyes.

 

The Brooklyn Beckham Coffee Table Book

Get it if you want to see what he sees.

 

It’s A Stress Croissant

A giant, squishy stress croissant.

 

A Glow-Up Lightning Cable

Anything can be festive with the right LED light. 

 

Desk-Sized Cornhole Boards

Get this desk cornhole, win employee of the month.

 

For The Person In Your Life Who Really Loves Chicken Parm

Be a holiday hero and present this gift with some real life chicken parm.

 

A Three-In-One Cable

It’s an iPhone cable, dock, tripod and stand — all in one convenient package.

 

The Nic Cage Coloring Book

An homage to the #1 best/worst actor of all time, 'Snake Eyes' is an illustrated activity book full of puzzles, games, coloring pictures, illustrations and general good times.

 

Wireless Workout Headphones

These usually run for $120 BUT! They’re on sale for less than $25 right now. One for secret santa...one for you….

 

Miracle Lip Balm+

Put it on your lips, a burn, a bug bite, you name it!

 

Make Your Desk More Comfortable

Suffer from Computer Elbow? (It's like Tennis Elbow, but from typing.) These gel pads will relieve the tender, throbbing elbow pain. If only they'd fill out those expense reports for you.

 

Concert Earplugs That Don’t Scream "Nerd Alert!"

They’re small, discreet, and most importantly, will keep you from going deaf.

 

If you buy something through our posts, we may receive a small share of the sale. Please buy a Ferrari. For more of Digg's suggestions on how to spend your money, check out Digg Picks.

What is this?
Hey, we're Digg. We collect the best and most interesting stories and videos on the internet in one place.
Keep scrolling
Technology Long Reads Science Donald Trump News Entertainment Digg Features Originals
INEVITABLE IS NOTHING

5 diggs Jalopnik
More and more semi-autonomous cars cruise on the road every day, and yet the more time I spend testing these driver-assisted vehicles, the more I think that full autonomy may never, ever happen.
SAFETY WE DIGG ǀ SPONSORED

The Re-Engineered Condom

1 digg lelo.to
Marking a big move forward in condom technology, LELO’s futuristic HEX condoms combine latex with an internally integrated hexagonal pattern that addresses the three biggest issues people have with condoms: breakage, slippage and reduced pleasure. If it’s too cold to walk to your Walmart or Target, use the code DIGGHEX for a 30% discount online and have it delivered at your door!

Trending Tech Stories