The Best White Elephant Gifts For Your Office's Holiday Party

With Thanksgiving in our rear view mirror, it’s nothing but holiday parties as far as the eye can see. Here are our picks for the best funny, sincere and/or surprisingly useful gift swap gifts that cost $25 or less.
The Most Successful Shark Tank Product To Date
These “self-cleaning sponges” seem to actually work.
Just The Red Starbursts
A pound of red starbursts for your friends. A pound of yellow starbursts for your enemies.
The World’s Thinnest Macro And Micro Lens Kits For Smartphones
Essentially, it turns your smartphone into a DSLR camera. For $25.
Some People Really (Really) Love Their Cats
Presented with no judgements. Okay, a few judgements.
This Toilet Bowl Light Is Weird And Awesome
Honestly, we don’t know how you’ve made it this long without putting LED lights in your toilet.
Some Big-Ass Googly Eyes
We’ll say it again: Big. Ass. Googly. Eyes.
The Brooklyn Beckham Coffee Table Book
Get it if you want to see what he sees.
It’s A Stress Croissant
A giant, squishy stress croissant.
A Glow-Up Lightning Cable
Anything can be festive with the right LED light.
Desk-Sized Cornhole Boards
Get this desk cornhole, win employee of the month.
For The Person In Your Life Who Really Loves Chicken Parm
Be a holiday hero and present this gift with some real life chicken parm.
A Three-In-One Cable
It’s an iPhone cable, dock, tripod and stand — all in one convenient package.
The Nic Cage Coloring Book
An homage to the #1 best/worst actor of all time, 'Snake Eyes' is an illustrated activity book full of puzzles, games, coloring pictures, illustrations and general good times.
Wireless Workout Headphones
These usually run for $120 BUT! They’re on sale for less than $25 right now. One for secret santa...one for you….
Miracle Lip Balm+
Put it on your lips, a burn, a bug bite, you name it!
Make Your Desk More Comfortable
Suffer from Computer Elbow? (It's like Tennis Elbow, but from typing.) These gel pads will relieve the tender, throbbing elbow pain. If only they'd fill out those expense reports for you.
Concert Earplugs That Don’t Scream "Nerd Alert!"
They’re small, discreet, and most importantly, will keep you from going deaf.
If you buy something through our posts, we may receive a small share of the sale. Please buy a Ferrari. For more of Digg's suggestions on how to spend your money, check out Digg Picks.