The Best White Elephant Gifts For Your Office's Holiday Party

With Thanksgiving in our rear view mirror, it’s nothing but holiday parties as far as the eye can see. Here are our picks for the best funny, sincere and/or surprisingly useful gift swap gifts that cost $25 or less.

These “self-cleaning sponges” seem to actually work.

A pound of red starbursts for your friends. A pound of yellow starbursts for your enemies.

Essentially, it turns your smartphone into a DSLR camera. For $25.

Presented with no judgements. Okay, a few judgements.

Honestly, we don’t know how you’ve made it this long without putting LED lights in your toilet.

We’ll say it again: Big. Ass. Googly. Eyes.

Get it if you want to see what he sees.

A giant, squishy stress croissant.

Anything can be festive with the right LED light.

Get this desk cornhole, win employee of the month.

Be a holiday hero and present this gift with some real life chicken parm.

It’s an iPhone cable, dock, tripod and stand — all in one convenient package.

An homage to the #1 best/worst actor of all time, 'Snake Eyes' is an illustrated activity book full of puzzles, games, coloring pictures, illustrations and general good times.

These usually run for $120 BUT! They’re on sale for less than $25 right now. One for secret santa...one for you….

Put it on your lips, a burn, a bug bite, you name it!

Suffer from Computer Elbow? (It's like Tennis Elbow, but from typing.) These gel pads will relieve the tender, throbbing elbow pain. If only they'd fill out those expense reports for you.

They’re small, discreet, and most importantly, will keep you from going deaf.

If you buy something through our posts, we may receive a small share of the sale. Please buy a Ferrari. For more of Digg's suggestions on how to spend your money, check out Digg Picks.



​