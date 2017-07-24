The Very Best Water Bottles You Can Buy On Amazon

You may be thinking that the best water bottle is the one that happens to be near you and filled with water. And yes, any water bottle is better than no water bottle. But if you do the right research (or at least read the research we’ve done for you) you’ll pick one that will truly be the best choice for what you need.​

At $43, this water bottle is expensive. But the price is justified when you realize just how incredible it is. The Hydro Flask will keep your drinks icy cold or piping hot for hours. Like, there will still be ice cubes floating in your drink the next day.

This plastic water bottle is lightweight and dishwasher safe. It also has a meter on the lid that keeps track of your daily liquid intake. Not bad for $12.

The best thing about this sturdy bottle is it has an angled spout, so you drink without having to squeeze or worrying about knocking off the straw.

Great for runs, this insulated flask is easy to hold but still has enough room to carry your keys and phone. It even has reflective material for when you’re running at night.





This bottle folds up when empty, which is ideal for limited-space traveling. And the two halves unscrew, making it super easy to clean.

This stainless steel bottle has a leak-proof seal, is durable, lightweight and easy to clean. As far as all-purpose bottles go, this one is hard to beat.

This bottle is designed to prevent leaks and opens from both ends for easy cleaning. Bonus! There’s a compartment for easy flavor-infusion, and it’s square design means it won’t roll off your desk if you happen to knock over.





