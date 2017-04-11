Six Watches That Look More Expensive Than They Actually Are

We’re unclear when it became law that “nice” watches must cost more than three months rent, but *slips on cowboy hat and Matthew McConaughey voice* we see a lot of lawbreakers up in this house.

From hybrid activity trackers to Italian-leather timepieces, these watches are all less than $400 and will make your wrist look like, if not a million bucks, at least $850.

The COURG from Redux is a diver/pilot hybrid that’s an exceptionally good value. Inspired by iconic WWII German flieger pilot watches, it's made with upgraded materials and features like a sturdy sapphire crystal case, uni-directional rotating bezel, and a super-lightweight titanium case. Watches this packed with features aren’t usually this affordable.​

We’re here to give Seiko its due. Seiko watches are among the most functional and dependable timepieces in the industry, with substance being just as important as style. This divers model features a precise Japanese automatic movement, is protected by a scratch-resistant hardlex crystal, and has a water-resistance level of up to 200 meters.

CLUSE takes a minimalist approach to timepiece design. The La Boheme's thin case adds almost no weight to your wrist or extra bulge under your sleeve. Just be ready to tell people where you got it whenever you check the time.

The Activité’s from Withings is sleek, stylish and modern. In other words, everything you *wouldn’t* expect from an activity tracker/watch hybrid. Its minimal design gives way to a full suite of features accessed by syncing the watch to any Apple or Android smartphone.

The Jack Mason Aviator watch is inspired by the instrument gauges of an aircraft. This traditional Aviator dial features Super Luminova markings for easy reading (day or night), and the quick release pins means you can easily swap out the interchangeable Italian-leather straps.

Nixon specializes in luxe-looking timepieces that are affordably priced. Their Sentry Chrono collection sits right in the sweet spot of technical functionality and elevated style. The custom-built chrono has a six-hand quartz movement, stainless steel case and a classic 42mm design.









If you buy something through our posts, we may receive a small share of the sale. Please buy a Ferrari. For more of Digg's suggestions on how to spend your money, check out Digg Picks.​