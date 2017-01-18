​Look, we get it. You don’t want a corporate-driven holiday to tell you when to show affection for your partner. We also know that if you show up empty handed, said partner will likely be peeved.

Whether you're avoiding hot water with your boo or find yourself in murky relationship water around this atom bomb of a holiday, we got you. Here's our guide to the best Valentine’s Day gifts for any stage of a relationship, so you won’t have to spend the night sleeping on a couch or swiping for new matches.

You’re Hooking Up

Hope a text back counts, because that’s about all either of you are gonna get.

You’re Casually Dating

You’ve gone on more than a couple of dates, you’re feeling each other, and you haven’t had the “what are we?” conversation. (Don't worry, it's coming.)

If you have any desire to keep whatever *this is* going past February 14, you should at least acknowledge Valentine's Day. These cheeky cards help you skate over the sticky bits without having to commit to anything.





Trying to fast track it to Couple City? No need to reinvent the wheel here. Fresh flowers and chocolates almost always elicit an “aww!”



BloomNation works with the best local florists all over the country. That means no generic bouquets for your boo and no services fees for you.





BloomThat offers next day and same-day delivery (depending on where you live,) and they partner with specialty vendors like Stumptown Coffee and Sugarfina candies so you can gift something tasty, too.





Petals By Pedals' flowers are delivered by bike and, damn, it’s charming. If you’re in New York, this is the way to go.





And delicious, duh doy.





This company let’s you design your own (super chic) candy bento box.





Not to pander to stereotypes, but, like, yeah, the perfect man is actually just chocolate.

You’re Seriously Dating

Valentine’s day is a capitalist ruse blah blah blah, but can’t it also be an extra-sweet day to share with someone how much you love them? Yes it can! Huzzah!

This handheld contraption lets you make espresso no matter where you are hallelujah amen.





Plus! They’re less than $50.

Basically, when you give this water bottle, you’re giving the gift of life.





Lil' hug shoes that you’d never take off if you had it your way.





Or these, if you prefer a sleeker option.

Your fun flask just got a whole lot classier.

This $10 lens kit makes your smartphone function like a DSLR camera.

These little cubes are cute and playful. Just like your boo! And their cat!

Pearl Earrings That Are Surprisingly Affordable

Bae doesn’t need to know how much you paid.

You’re Married

Sure, you both said you weren’t going to get each other anything. But come on, you both know you’re going to end up getting each other something.

Seriously, once you get these butter-soft, always-cool sheets, you’re gonna be so angry you didn’t get them sooner.

Get matching ones so y'all can officially be the cutest couple in the co-op.





You’ve been debating getting a Blue Apron subscription for a while now. Welp, your procrastination paid off because now you can get your first box for 50% off.

Pro move: order it in time for Valentine’s Day and avoid the obnoxious restuarant lines and overpriced prixe-fixe menus.

About time to get one HA HA HA!





Of course, with any gift, it’s the thought that counts. But if you’re thinking leads you to the Twilight books on tape, then maybe just play it safe and go with one of these.







If you buy something through our posts, we may receive a small share of the sale. Please buy a Ferrari. For more of Digg's suggestions on how to spend your money, check out Digg Picks.



