Look, we get it. You don’t want a corporate-driven holiday to tell you when to show affection for your partner. We also know that if you show up empty handed, said partner will likely be peeved.
Whether you're avoiding hot water with your boo or find yourself in murky relationship water around this atom bomb of a holiday, we got you. Here's our guide to the best Valentine’s Day gifts for any stage of a relationship, so you won’t have to spend the night sleeping on a couch or swiping for new matches.
You’re Hooking Up
Hope a text back counts, because that’s about all either of you are gonna get.
You’re Casually Dating
You’ve gone on more than a couple of dates, you’re feeling each other, and you haven’t had the “what are we?” conversation. (Don't worry, it's coming.)
If you have any desire to keep whatever *this is* going past February 14, you should at least acknowledge Valentine's Day. These cheeky cards help you skate over the sticky bits without having to commit to anything.
Trying to fast track it to Couple City? No need to reinvent the wheel here. Fresh flowers and chocolates almost always elicit an “aww!”
The Best Local Flowers
BloomNation works with the best local florists all over the country. That means no generic bouquets for your boo and no services fees for you.
Two-For-One
BloomThat offers next day and same-day delivery (depending on where you live,) and they partner with specialty vendors like Stumptown Coffee and Sugarfina candies so you can gift something tasty, too.
Petals By Pedals
Petals By Pedals' flowers are delivered by bike and, damn, it’s charming. If you’re in New York, this is the way to go.
These Chocolate Boxes Are Gorgeous
And delicious, duh doy.
Bento Boxes For Valentine’s Day Wait, What?
This company let’s you design your own (super chic) candy bento box.
The Perfect Man
Not to pander to stereotypes, but, like, yeah, the perfect man is actually just chocolate.
You’re Seriously Dating
Valentine’s day is a capitalist ruse blah blah blah, but can’t it also be an extra-sweet day to share with someone how much you love them? Yes it can! Huzzah!
The Espresso Anywhere Maker
This handheld contraption lets you make espresso no matter where you are hallelujah amen.
These XO Earrings Are Perfect
Plus! They’re less than $50.
Hydrate Or Die
Basically, when you give this water bottle, you’re giving the gift of life.
Like Hugs For Your Feet
Lil' hug shoes that you’d never take off if you had it your way.
Or these, if you prefer a sleeker option.
Nothing Says 'I Love You' Like A Gilded Liquor Holder
Your fun flask just got a whole lot classier.
The Best Smartphone Camera Hack
This $10 lens kit makes your smartphone function like a DSLR camera.
For Your Cat-Lover Lover
These little cubes are cute and playful. Just like your boo! And their cat!
Pearl Earrings That Are Surprisingly Affordable
Bae doesn’t need to know how much you paid.
You’re Married
Sure, you both said you weren’t going to get each other anything. But come on, you both know you’re going to end up getting each other something.
Butter-Soft Sheets
Seriously, once you get these butter-soft, always-cool sheets, you’re gonna be so angry you didn’t get them sooner.
Maybe The Best Robe Ever
Get matching ones so y'all can officially be the cutest couple in the co-op.
50% Off A Blue Apron Subscription
You’ve been debating getting a Blue Apron subscription for a while now. Welp, your procrastination paid off because now you can get your first box for 50% off.
Pro move: order it in time for Valentine’s Day and avoid the obnoxious restuarant lines and overpriced prixe-fixe menus.
A Gold Watch For Less Than $100?
About time to get one HA HA HA!
Of course, with any gift, it’s the thought that counts. But if you’re thinking leads you to the Twilight books on tape, then maybe just play it safe and go with one of these.
If you buy something through our posts, we may receive a small share of the sale.