The Best Travel Gear To Get Before Going On A Big Trip

Traveling is one of life’s greatest pleasures. It is also one of life’s biggest pains in the ass. Weather delays, crying babies — that’s out of your control. But one thing you can control is what you take with you. So make sure you take the right stuff. Here’s (pretty much) everything you’ll need to get before going on a big trip.​

The Luggage

(Let's Start With The Carry-Ons)

If you can avoid checking luggage, avoid it by all means necessary. Seriously. You save money, travel lighter and don’t stew in fear for the whole flight worrying that the suitcase mom got you last Christmas will make it for your long weekend trip to Puerto Rico.



For the price, this is the best rolling carry-on luggage you’re likely to find. It’s light, durable, comes with a substantial warranty (including airline damage), and easily fits up to five days’ worth of clothes.

The North Face Base Camp Duffel is the gold standard of duffel bags. People literally climb Everest with this thing. It’s (unsurprisingly) durable, (surprisingly) lightweight and doubles as a backpack for easy carrying.

They come in lots of different sizes, but the medium is as about as large as you can go while still being considered a carry-on.

Built for cities, war zones, and beyond, this is the kind of bag that once you start using it, you never stop. (Which is for the best because it’s kind of pricey, tbh.)

(Now For The Checked luggage)

Before recommending our favorite checked luggage, we’re going to ask again: Are you sure you can fit what you need in a carry-on? If the answer is honestly, truly no, here are the bags you should take with you.

For $100, this hard-shell spinner trolley is your best move. It doesn’t have many frills, but it’s extremely durable and includes some handy organizational features that don’t typically come with luggage at this price point.

This luggage feels like it cost a lot more than it actually does, thanks in part to a 50% off sale happening on Amazon right now. It’s made with a durable ballistic nylon and is easy to maneuver, which comes in handy since you’ll likely be toting around 50 pounds of stuff.

By squeezing out all the unnecessary air, these sacks let you pack more stuff while taking up less space. This is especially helpful for longer trips or over-packers.

These packing cubes help with both. Pack with these once, and you’ll never willingly go back to rummaging through your suitcase again.

If you are a person with facial hair (that you regularly groom), this travel kit includes everything you need to travel with you.

This bag holds lots o' stuff. It’s got three spacious storage compartments and, since it unfolds vertically, you can easily see and access everything you’ve packed.

For The Flight

If you've got a long flight or are a frequent flier, these essentials should always travel with you.

This memory-foam pillow offers great support (with or without a headrest) and compresses down to the size of a roll of toilet paper.

These Bose earbuds ain’t cheap, but they reduce ambient noise by (an incredible) 45 decimals, without taking up the massive amounts of room as the over-ear ones. All it takes is one screaming baby on a transatlantic flight to make you willing to pay nearly anything for some quiet.

If you don't mind your headphones taking up more space, Bose's QuietComfort headphones are world class, wireless and 100% the way to go.

This eye mask blocks light (duh) as well as muffles noise — all without pressing uncomfortably on your eyes. It’s even hand washable!

One reason you get achy during a long flight is your muscles aren’t getting used enough and blood flow is reduced. Compression socks counteract that by gently increasing circulation, so you don’t arrive at your destination with swollen legs and feet.

The Tech

Sometimes you need a little technology to help you unplug, ya know? (Or to stay fully plugged in the entire time. Live your life.)

In a perfect world, there would be no war and every outlet would be the same size. Until that blessed day, you’re going to need an adapter. This set (sized for US, UK, European and Australian outlets) is reasonably priced, comes with four USB ports and is made with an extra-snug fit so your chargers won’t fall out of their adapter.

First things first, this thing is called a Cord Taco. If that alone doesn’t sell you on it, then maybe the heritage leather design and five-to-an-order deal will.

This lens kit lets you take macro, wide and fisheye photos from your smartphone and is compatible to fit with over 70 smartphones and tablets. Your Instagram followers won't know what hit 'em.

There’s getting ~ lost ~ in the culture and beauty of a new place, and then there’s getting lost at 2am on the side of the road because you’re phone ran out of power and you have no idea how to get back to your Airbnb. This portable battery helps you stick to the first.

If you plan on reading more than one book, you owe it to yourself to grab an e-reader. Go with the Kindle Paperwhite. It’s a step up from the standard Kindle, but the high-resolution screen with backlights built in make it easier on your eyes.

Think of this travel router as an “electronic Swiss army knife” (as one Amazon reviewer called it.) This lets you create your own secure wireless connection no matter where you are, and it even has USB ports and a 6,000mAh battery to charge devices on the go.

The Clothes

This isn’t everything you’ll need on your packing list, but it does cover some basics you shouldn’t forget.

This classic shell packs down to nearly nothing, but, when called upon, has everything you need in a solid raincoat.

If you don’t have one already, it’s time to invest in a good watch. And you don’t have to spend a ton of money. We’re partial to this minimal design from Linjer, but our friends at Huckberry have done an incredible job curating some beautiful timepieces. Check them all out here.

This is the kind of hoodie that you won’t want to take off ever again, which is totally fine because it’s backed by a 10-year guarantee. TEN YEARS. It’s made with heavy-duty materials that’ll grow with you and soften over the years, the way your favorite sweatshirt should.

Hold our phone really quick while we go shout from the mountain top: Merino wool socks are doooooooope! They are incredibly soft, are naturally sweat-wicking and odor-resisting, so your feet stay comfy no matter the conditions. And as long as your feet are comfortable when travelling, everything else is gravy.













There you have it! (Just about) everything you need to take with you whatever trip you're planning. Bon voyage, nerds.







If you buy something through our posts, we may receive a small share of the sale. Please buy a Ferrari. For more of Digg's suggestions on how to spend your money, check out Digg Picks.