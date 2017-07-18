5 Gadgets You Need For Your Summer Getaway

Plan on hopping on a plane, train, or automobile this summer? The last thing you need is malfunctioning earbuds when you sit next to a person who's (inevitably) talking the entire flight or a cracked phone when you're trying to take photos of your travels.

Tech is supposed to help you travel with ease, and these accessories do just that. ​

Give your current earbuds an update with these FRESHeBUDS Pro Magnetic Bluetooth Earbuds. They're ultra water and sweat-resistant for these hot summer months and automatically pair to your phone when pulled apart so you don't have to go through any setup.

Buy here: Get unparalleled sound quality for $29.95, or 75% off the usual price of $119.95.

The ultra-portable G-BOOM Wireless Bluetooth Boombox delivers exceptional sound quality whether you're heading to a pool party or going on a camping trip. You get six hours of playback and it's durable enough to come along on virtually any summer adventure.



Buy here: Get this high-quality speaker for $74.99, reduced from $100.

The HD Wide Angle Waterproof Action Cam features 1080p recording, ideal for capturing fast paced action wherever you go (even underwater). Take it up to 30 meters under water to capture your snorkeling trips, or strap it on your bike on your next excursion.







Buy here: Remember all your travels for $39.99, or 73% off the usual price of $149.99.

Whether you're white water rafting or getting rowdy in Amsterdam, broken phones tend to happen. This Mous Ultra-Thin iPhone Case is up for the task, with an impeccable design engineered to withstand a 45-foot drop. Hope for the best, prepare for the worst.

Buy here: Keep your lifeline operating through it all for $34.99, or 41% off the usual price of $59.99.

If you're taking your adventure outside this summer, make sure you prepare for all the elements Mama Nature has in store. For one thing, bring an extra light for the moment when your scouting days' fire-starting skills aren't what they used to be. This solar-powered, lightweight lantern is both inflatable and waterproof.

Buy here: Keep it light and bright for just $19.99





