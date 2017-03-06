The Best Tech Gadgets For Under $50

This ol’ thing? Oh, it’s just a list of our favorite tech gadgets that you can buy without having to forgo other stuff like, say, rent.

All under $50, these are the kind of gadgets that will make your life simpler, easier, and maybe even more enjoyable.​



But you sure can have not enough. Thankfully, this hub gives you 10x more USB charging ports for your computer. You’re going to be wondering how you survived so long without it.





The G-TUBE Adventure Ready Bluetooth Speaker is hailed as one of the best under $40, and it’s easy to see why. It easily sustains wear and tear from activities like backpacking and river rafting — and does it with sound quality that rivals larger, pricier speakers.

The heft, build-quality and features that you get with this mechanical keyboard are surprising considering it’s only $30.

You know that device you’re constantly holding in your hand and putting up to your face? It’s a smudged-up mess. Clean it with this mini touchscreen cleaner. Basically, it’s like a lint roller for your phone.

And by that we mean in the future, you’ll never need a nightlight again. These lightup outlet cover plates don’t require any rewiring and have a light sensor so they’ll turn on and off whenever you need them.

Want a sleek phone charger that also acts as a stand and can even double as a selfie stick if you get the right angle? Ok here you go.

This gaming mouse will increase your aim and speed by tenfold. Tenfold! Other mouses specifically created for fingertip gaming just don’t even come close.

If you want a perfect cup of coffee or attempting to bake, well, anything, you need to get your measurements right. This scale is lightweight, compact and has an automatic tare function.

If you have a Quick Charge 3.0 Device (here’s the list), this dual USB port car charger will charge your devices lightening-fast. It also charges regular Android and Apple phones, just not at the same speed.

It’s nice that Firestone is on your speed dial, but the FIXD Active Car Health Monitor makes it unnecessary. Just plug it into your car, and it’ll gauge and offer suggestions for fixing your car’s health for you.

Theses LED Bluetooth smart bulbs change colors, dim, and even turn on/off via pre-configured settings on your companion app. And they're energy efficient.





Because there are never, ever enough outlets.

If you buy something through our posts, we may receive a small share of the sale. Please buy a Ferrari. For more of Digg's suggestions on how to spend your money, check out Digg Picks.