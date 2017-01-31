5 Survival Tools You Should Never Leave the House Without

Flat tires. Freak storms. The undead. You never know what may come at you when leaving the house these days — so it’s best to be prepared for anything. Here are our favorite tactical tools to get you out of (pretty much) any situation.​

Whether you got a flat tire at night or decided for some reason to go cave diving, these ultra-bright flashlights will give you the illumination you need. Get up to one mile (!) of visibility, and switch between their bright, lower bright, and SOS modes depending on the situation.

Buy now: These powerful flashlights are $29.99, or 70% off.

This gorgeous little pen isn’t just a thing of beauty, it may be the most functional thing we’ve ever encountered. It works against wet paper, in -30 degree temperature, and upside down...the only thing it can’t do is make your writing legible.

Buy now: And it doesn’t leak. Get it for $33, reduced from $39.99.

Not only does this wallet stow away your cash and cards, it also includes metric and standard wrenches, Phillips and Regular bits, and a bottle opener — guaranteeing that you’re going to use it more than anything else you own, except maybe your phone and Snuggie.

Buy now: Get this handy wallet for $19.99, reduced from $25.

You can use this TSA-approved, windproof, gas-free lighter any time you might need it. It even charges using a super-convenient USB, good for up to 50 charges. Perfect for lighting up on the road and impressing friends because priorities.

Buy now: Welcome to the future of lighters — get it for $11.99, reduced from $19.99.

Save someone’s day — or let’s face it, just your own — with this durable folding knife. It features a stainless steel blade, and even a seat belt cutter and glass breaker so you can be prepared no matter what 2017 throws at you.



Buy now: Get it for $16.99, or 57% off the original price of $39.99.









If you buy something through our posts, we may receive a small share of the sale. Please buy a Ferrari. For more of Digg's suggestions on how to spend your money, check out Digg Picks.