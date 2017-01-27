Stuff You’ve Wanted To Buy But Can Now Justify Getting For The Super Bowl

If you're hosting a Super Bowl party, you now have a great excuse to buy a lot of great new stuff for your home.

The best time to buy a TV (if it's not Black Friday) is today. As in, whatever day you're reading this. HDTVs are getting cheaper and cheaper every day, and you can get some pretty good deals at any wallet size. Plus, you probably need something to watch the game on.

Your eyes might be burning out of your head, but they'll be going out in style.

In the past 5 years, projectors have gone from being luxury items with absurd price tags (for not-that-good quality) to being affordable with great picture quality (thank the advent of HDMI). So if projecting on a wall or the side of your house is more your speed, here are some options for you.

No promises about a mermaid coming out of your ceiling though.

Great contrast and able to hold it's brightness even in the daytime, this BenQ is a pretty safe bet.

Use it to watch football during the winter, and cowboy documentaries in the summer (like these folks below).

If you give a sports fanatic a Super Bowl party, they're going to want some food to go with it...

Duh.

If you don't have a Costco membership, it's worth knowing you can buy bulk foods on Amazon pretty easily through Prime Pantry (and if you have Amazon Fresh, you can get guaranteed delivery dates for fresh food too).

Here are some things you might want:





Just because you want to grill your burgs and brats doesn't mean you gotta freeze your nickelodeons off in the cold February night. They have indoor grills now!!! Minimal smoke and mess, maximum flavor and grill marks. This one below comes with a grill and a griddle, so go nuts.

Seriously these things are so easy to use even your dog could do it!!!

Fry your onions!! Fry your eggs!! Fry your fries!! Fry your pickles!! Fry your pants!! The world is your (deep-fried) oyster!!! Right now I am imagining a freshly-fried mozzarella stick, just like you were at the bowling alley with your family and friends, and that is the perfect dream.

Yes, you can drink your Coors Banquet from the can (the best option) but for any beer snobolas who might show up, just point at this thing and they will be in awe.

This picture shows 3 people on it, but you could squeeze 4-5 if you try hard enough. Also, once everyone leaves the party, you still will have this and can use it as your own personal nest!!!

With de-odorizing powder to help remove the stains and stench associated with binge eating, drinking, and touchdowns.

One other great thing about this vacuum is that you can use it at any time of the year to clean your home, which will make you and your nasty crumb feet much happier.





