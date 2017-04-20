9 Sunglasses That Will Definitely Make You Look Cooler

Aviators aren't right for everyone, nor are those circley John Lennon looking glasses. But we've got some of our favorite pairs picked out for any pair of peepers.​

Not sure where to start? Here's a useful guide that will help you pick out the right sunglasses for your face shape and size. We'll wait right here for you when you're done reading.

Okay, on to the glasses.

Simple tortoise shell coloring, nothing too drastic about the shape — if you're trying to keep it comfortable, stylish and cheap, these aren't a bad pair.





Yes, they're a little more expensive, but with that comes cleverly contoured rims, a sleeker design, and duh, Ray Ban bragging rights. (It's a thing, probably.)

Classic and timeless, this pair will follow you throughout the summer until you inevitably lose them at so-and-so's cookout.

And honestly, who can blame you? (Miss u, Joe.)

These specs say: "Yes, I do go mountain biking on the weekends, but no, I'm not going to brag about it."

If you're looking to #rebrand yourself this summer as someone who goes to the best parties (even if you don't), these sunshine goggles will be a hit in person and a hit on Instagram.

They look like they might have belonged to your grandpa, but that's the style now, right? For a muted vintage look that'll turn heads (but like, in a cool, noncommittal way) these are your best bet.

Chances are, you know if these sunglasses are right for you. Not everyone can pull them off, but if you've been thrifting for wide-collared polyester shirts and growing out your chest hair, you have a shot.





If you own a yacht, you're probably not shopping for sunglasses here. But, if you're renting one, or just listening to copious amounts of yacht rock — dress the part.









If you buy something through our posts, we may receive a small share of the sale. Please buy a Ferrari. For more of Digg's suggestions on how to spend your money, check out Digg Picks.





