 NASA/JPL-Caltech/SwRI
JUPITER'S AURORAS AND HURRICANE IRMA

The Week's Coolest Space Photos

Every day satellites are zooming through space, snapping incredible pictures of Earth, the solar system and outer space. Here are the highlights from this week.

Header Image: Jupiter's Auroras

This image, created with data from Juno's Ultraviolet Imaging Spectrometer (UVS), marks the path of Juno's readings of Jupiter's auroras [...] This signature points to powerful magnetic-field-aligned electric potentials that accelerate electrons toward the atmosphere to energies that are far greater than what drive the most intense aurora at Earth.

Satellite Image Of Hurricane Irma

 NASA Goddard MODIS Rapid Response Team

On Sept. 6 at 1:45 p.m. EDT (1745 UTC) the Moderate Resolution Imaging Spectroradiometer or MODIS instrument aboard NASA's Aqua satellite captured a visible-light image of Hurricane Irma over the Leeward Islands and Puerto Rico.

Hubble's Megamaser Galaxy

 NASA

MCG+01-38-005 (the lower, blue-tinted galaxy) is a special kind of megamaser; the galaxy's active galactic nucleus pumps out huge amounts of energy, which stimulates clouds of surrounding water [...] MCG+01-38-005 is thus known as a water megamaser!

Hurricane Harvey Flooding

 NASA/METI/AIST/Japan Space Systems, and U.S./Japan ASTER Science Team

Hurricane Harvey caused extensive inland flooding, seen as dark blue areas where the water is relatively clear, and green-grey where the water carries sediment.

The Spiral Density Wave Of Saturn's Rings

 NASA/JPL-Caltech/Space Science Institute

This view from NASA's Cassini spacecraft shows a wave structure in Saturn's rings known as the Janus 2:1 spiral density wave. Resulting from the same process that creates spiral galaxies, spiral density waves in Saturn's rings are much more tightly wound. 

Wildfire Smoke Crosses US On Jet Stream

 Jeff Schmaltz LANCE/EOSDIS MODIS Rapid Response Team, GSFC

This image taken by the NOAA-NASA's Suomi NPP satellite on September 4, 2017, clearly shows the direct path of the smoke from the west coast fires that stretch across the entire country. Smoke and particles from the fires are traveling along the jet stream and have crossed 3,000 miles to the East Coast.

BJ Pang Chieh Ho is a weekend editor at Digg.

Keep it coming
