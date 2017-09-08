The Week's Coolest Space Photos

Every day satellites are zooming through space, snapping incredible pictures of Earth, the solar system and outer space. Here are the highlights from this week.



Header Image: Jupiter's Auroras

This image, created with data from Juno's Ultraviolet Imaging Spectrometer (UVS), marks the path of Juno's readings of Jupiter's auroras [...] This signature points to powerful magnetic-field-aligned electric potentials that accelerate electrons toward the atmosphere to energies that are far greater than what drive the most intense aurora at Earth.



[Read more]

Satellite Image Of Hurricane Irma

<img src="http://static.digg.com/images/9f9fecc35be845f7833b4c82202b76fc_0a102ae2bfcf43ec837f088cacee77f7_1_post.jpeg" alt="" />

On Sept. 6 at 1:45 p.m. EDT (1745 UTC) the Moderate Resolution Imaging Spectroradiometer or MODIS instrument aboard NASA's Aqua satellite captured a visible-light image of Hurricane Irma over the Leeward Islands and Puerto Rico.

[Read more]

Hubble's Megamaser Galaxy

<img src="http://static.digg.com/images/6e81d51e62d14b6b98350da726ba8a1e_0a102ae2bfcf43ec837f088cacee77f7_1_post.jpeg" alt="" />

MCG+01-38-005 (the lower, blue-tinted galaxy) is a special kind of megamaser; the galaxy's active galactic nucleus pumps out huge amounts of energy, which stimulates clouds of surrounding water [...] MCG+01-38-005 is thus known as a water megamaser!



[Read more]

Hurricane Harvey Flooding

<img src="http://static.digg.com/images/f20d0d551fe94183b3be749289db3569_0a102ae2bfcf43ec837f088cacee77f7_1_post.jpeg" alt="" />

Hurricane Harvey caused extensive inland flooding, seen as dark blue areas where the water is relatively clear, and green-grey where the water carries sediment.



[Read more]

The Spiral Density Wave Of Saturn's Rings

<img src="http://static.digg.com/images/82a8a11de7ca4b6f81549d1c43e527c7_0a102ae2bfcf43ec837f088cacee77f7_1_post.jpeg" alt="" />

This view from NASA's Cassini spacecraft shows a wave structure in Saturn's rings known as the Janus 2:1 spiral density wave. Resulting from the same process that creates spiral galaxies, spiral density waves in Saturn's rings are much more tightly wound.



[Read more]

Wildfire Smoke Crosses US On Jet Stream

<img src="http://static.digg.com/images/e3391c5ce96b427787133cbc7a8731ec_0a102ae2bfcf43ec837f088cacee77f7_1_post.jpeg" alt="" />

This image taken by the NOAA-NASA's Suomi NPP satellite on September 4, 2017, clearly shows the direct path of the smoke from the west coast fires that stretch across the entire country. Smoke and particles from the fires are traveling along the jet stream and have crossed 3,000 miles to the East Coast.



[Read more]