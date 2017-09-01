 NOAA/NASA GOES Project
SATURN'S NORTH POLE AND HARVEY

The Week's Coolest Space Photos

Every day satellites are zooming through space, snapping incredible pictures of Earth, the solar system and outer space. Here are the highlights from this week. 

Hurricane Harvey (Header Image)

GOES-16 captured this geocolor image of Tropical Storm Harvey in the Gulf of Mexico this morning, August 24, 2017.

[Read more]

Saturn's North Pole

 NASA/JPL-Caltech/Space Science Institute

These turbulent clouds are on top of the world at Saturn. NASA's Cassini spacecraft captured this view of Saturn's north pole on April 26, 2017 — the day it began its Grand Finale — as it approached the planet for its first daring dive through the gap between the planet and its rings.

[Read more]

The Cosmic Eyelash

 ALMA (ESO/NAOJ/NRAO)/E. Falgarone et al.

This ALMA image shows the Cosmic Eyelash, a remote starburst galaxy that appears double and brightened by gravitational lensing.

[Read more]

The Solar Eclipse As Seen From The Moon

 NASA/GSFC/Arizona State University

During the total solar eclipse on Aug. 21, NASA's Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter, or LRO, captured an image of the Moon's shadow over a large region of the United States, centered just north of Nashville, Tennessee.

[Read more]

The Red Supergiant Star Antares

 ESO/K. Ohnaka

Using ESO's Very Large Telescope Interferometer astronomers have constructed this remarkable image of the red supergiant star Antares. This is the most detailed image ever of this object, or any other star apart from the Sun.

[Read more]

BJ Pang Chieh Ho is a weekend editor at Digg.

What is this?
Hey, we're Digg. We collect the best and most interesting stories and videos on the internet in one place.
Keep it coming
Technology Long Reads Science Donald Trump News Entertainment Digg Features Originals
MATTRESSES WE DIGG ǀ SPONSORED

The Labor Day Sale You Won't Need to Leave Bed For

2 diggs lull.com
Wake up with back pain? Toss and turn at night? Lull’s memory foam mattresses provide a better night’s sleep for a surprisingly affordable price. Get free shipping and a 100- night trial in your home, risk-free.