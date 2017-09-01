The Week's Coolest Space Photos

​Every day satellites are zooming through space, snapping incredible pictures of Earth, the solar system and outer space. Here are the highlights from this week.

Hurricane Harvey (Header Image)

GOES-16 captured this geocolor image of Tropical Storm Harvey in the Gulf of Mexico this morning, August 24, 2017.



Saturn's North Pole

<img src="http://static.digg.com/images/ddcf5717041e4c9694533cbb5e34a5e3_3e90ec961d6a42c8b0db6cd860a0eee7_1_post.jpeg" alt="" />

These turbulent clouds are on top of the world at Saturn. NASA's Cassini spacecraft captured this view of Saturn's north pole on April 26, 2017 — the day it began its Grand Finale — as it approached the planet for its first daring dive through the gap between the planet and its rings.



The Cosmic Eyelash

<img src="http://static.digg.com/images/da96a6c478ec4dd4a5bfd15198f631eb_3e90ec961d6a42c8b0db6cd860a0eee7_1_post.jpeg" alt="" />

This ALMA image shows the Cosmic Eyelash, a remote starburst galaxy that appears double and brightened by gravitational lensing.



The Solar Eclipse As Seen From The Moon

<img src="http://static.digg.com/images/3904dbfd8c8545a1b9ed78eed51c229d_3e90ec961d6a42c8b0db6cd860a0eee7_1_post.jpeg" alt="" />

During the total solar eclipse on Aug. 21, NASA's Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter, or LRO, captured an image of the Moon's shadow over a large region of the United States, centered just north of Nashville, Tennessee.

The Red Supergiant Star Antares

<img src="http://static.digg.com/images/39f5603fc06a44dbaccc8584c9fe4472_3e90ec961d6a42c8b0db6cd860a0eee7_1_post.jpeg" alt="" />

Using ESO's Very Large Telescope Interferometer astronomers have constructed this remarkable image of the red supergiant star Antares. This is the most detailed image ever of this object, or any other star apart from the Sun.

