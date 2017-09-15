 NASA/JPL-Caltech/Space Science Institute
CASSINI'S LAST LOOK AT SATURN

The Week's Coolest Space Photos

Every day satellites are zooming through space, snapping incredible pictures of Earth, the solar system and outer space. Here are the highlights from this week.

Cassini's Last Look At Saturn (Header Image)

With this view, Cassini captured one of its last looks at Saturn and its main rings from a distance. The Saturn system has been Cassini's home for 13 years, but that journey is nearing its end.

[Read more]

The Fine Scales Of Saturn's Rings

 NASA/JPL-Caltech/Space Science Institute

These are the highest-resolution color images of any part of Saturn's rings, to date, showing a portion of the inner-central part of the planet's B Ring.

[Read more]

Juno's Eighth Close Approach to Jupiter

 NASA/JPL-Caltech/SwRI/MSSS/Gerald Eichstadt/Sean Doran

This series of enhanced-color images shows Jupiter up close and personal, as NASA's Juno spacecraft performed its eighth flyby of the gas giant planet.

[Read more]

A Descent To Titan

 ESA/NASA/JPL/University of Arizona

On 14 January 2005, the mystery as to what lay beneath the thick atmosphere of Saturn's largest moon Titan was to be revealed as ESA's Huygens probe made the first successful landing on a world in the outer Solar System.

[Read more]

X-Class Solar Flares

 NASA/GSFC/SDO

On Sept. 6, 2017, the Sun released the most powerful solar flare recorded since 2008. Our nearest star has been lively all week, emitting three flares — two of which were "X-class," the most intense kind.

[Read more]

BJ Pang Chieh Ho is a weekend editor at Digg.

What is this?
Hey, we're Digg. We collect the best and most interesting stories and videos on the internet in one place.
Keep it coming
Technology Long Reads Science Donald Trump News Entertainment Digg Features Originals
BANKING WE DIGG ǀ SPONSORED

There's A Better Way To Bank And It’s With These Folks

71 diggs go.radiusbank.com
Radius Bank is one of the best banking options out there. You can earn up to 0.90% APY on balances of $2,500 or more, which decidedly beats the national average of 0.04%. Radius Bank accounts don’t charge any monthly fees, come with built-in budgeting tools, and have free ATM access anywhere in the world.