The Week's Coolest Space Photos

​Every day satellites are zooming through space, snapping incredible pictures of Earth, the solar system and outer space. Here are the highlights from this week.

Cassini's Last Look At Saturn (Header Image)

With this view, Cassini captured one of its last looks at Saturn and its main rings from a distance. The Saturn system has been Cassini's home for 13 years, but that journey is nearing its end.

[Read more]

The Fine Scales Of Saturn's Rings

&lt;img src="http://static.digg.com/images/4058ee8114be43d9b2e2dc3f2ed22b5d_4546b887956e411a9d6e9b9d4cabc2a5_1_post.jpeg" alt="" /&gt;

These are the highest-resolution color images of any part of Saturn's rings, to date, showing a portion of the inner-central part of the planet's B Ring.



[Read more]

Juno's Eighth Close Approach to Jupiter

&amp;amp;lt;img src="http://static.digg.com/images/cde8a7f046be47f2ac51d78dec4c1ff8_4546b887956e411a9d6e9b9d4cabc2a5_1_post.jpeg" alt="" /&amp;amp;gt;

This series of enhanced-color images shows Jupiter up close and personal, as NASA's Juno spacecraft performed its eighth flyby of the gas giant planet.



[Read more]

A Descent To Titan

&amp;amp;lt;img src="http://static.digg.com/images/af12c29c33e249ad8227d5aa00d6c2ea_4546b887956e411a9d6e9b9d4cabc2a5_1_post.jpeg" alt="" /&amp;amp;gt;

On 14 January 2005, the mystery as to what lay beneath the thick atmosphere of Saturn's largest moon Titan was to be revealed as ESA's Huygens probe made the first successful landing on a world in the outer Solar System.

[Read more]

X-Class Solar Flares

&amp;lt;img src="http://static.digg.com/images/33f428ad576f4493977aa5b5e5e8e7df_4546b887956e411a9d6e9b9d4cabc2a5_1_post.jpeg" alt="" /&amp;gt;

On Sept. 6, 2017, the Sun released the most powerful solar flare recorded since 2008. Our nearest star has been lively all week, emitting three flares — two of which were "X-class," the most intense kind.



[Read more]