The Week's Coolest Space Photos

Every day satellites are zooming through space, snapping incredible pictures of Earth, the solar system, and outer space. Here are the highlights from this week.

The Little Ghost Nebula (Header Image)

Known as the Little Ghost Nebula, NGC 6369 is a planetary nebula in the constellation Ophiuchus, the serpent-bearer [...] The white dwarf star is clearly visible in the middle of the nebular gas, which is expanding out in rings.



Jupiter's Great Red Spot In True Color

<img src="http://static.digg.com/images/18c5ff980a994eea975995933c329808_3f4c58e192734f3b9c6cb48eb1f1f0b5_1_post.jpeg" alt="" />

This true-color image offers a natural color rendition of what the Great Red Spot and surrounding areas would look like to human eyes from Juno's position. The tumultuous atmospheric zones in and around the Great Red Spot are clearly visible.



The Hunting Dogs Constellation

<img src="http://static.digg.com/images/fa2ff6efbeff48beb43159dbdf7e74c8_3f4c58e192734f3b9c6cb48eb1f1f0b5_1_post.jpeg" alt="" />

This beautiful clump of glowing gas, dark dust and glittering stars is the spiral galaxy NGC 4248, located about 24 million light-years away in the constellation of Canes Venatici (The Hunting Dogs).

This image was produced by the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope as it embarked upon compiling the first Hubble ultraviolet "atlas," for which the telescope targeted 50 nearby star-forming galaxies.

The Retina Nebula

<img src="http://static.digg.com/images/a4d5e3f47ef44a78b30519f7093eb926_3f4c58e192734f3b9c6cb48eb1f1f0b5_1_post.jpeg" alt="" />

[N]ew observations of (the nebula) IC 4406 revealed shells that have never been seen before, along with the already familiar dark dust structures in the nebula that gave it the popular name the Retina Nebula.



A Topographic Map Of Haulani Crater

<img src="http://static.digg.com/images/d2a5b4780ea24203b53e410c38971f0d_3f4c58e192734f3b9c6cb48eb1f1f0b5_1_post.jpeg" alt="" />

Haulani Crater (21 miles, 34 kilometers in diameter) is one of the youngest craters on Ceres, as evidenced by its sharp rims and bright, bluish material in enhanced color composite images from the framing camera on NASA's Dawn spacecraft.



