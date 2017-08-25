The Week's Coolest Space Photos

Every day satellites are zooming through space, snapping incredible pictures of Earth, the solar system and outer space. Here are the highlights from this week.

Total Eclipse (Header Image)

The image shows the moment of totality, when the Moon passed directly in front of the Sun, blocking its light and revealing the details of the Sun's atmosphere, its corona.



[Read more]

The Eclipse Crossing North America

&lt;img src="http://static.digg.com/images/4bfd68f7530e4490b51b2755b0bb8cb9_16f789adf2a34562b6019714c987225a_1_post.jpeg" alt="" /&gt;

From a million miles out in space, NASA's Earth Polychromatic Imaging Camera (EPIC) captured natural color images of the moon's shadow crossing over North America on Aug. 21, 2017



[Read more]

Asteroid Tracks Among The Stars

&lt;img src="http://static.digg.com/images/59a0329c4bda485ca09f7e40a3984e2a_16f789adf2a34562b6019714c987225a_1_post.jpeg" alt="" /&gt;

More than 100 asteroids were captured in this view from NASA's Wide-field Infrared Survey Explorer, or WISE, during its primary all-sky survey [...] Not all of the asteroids are easy to see, but some stand out as a series of dots. Each dot in a track shows one asteroid, captured at different times as it marched across the sky.

[Read more]

Satellite Image Of Erupting Russian Volcano

&lt;img src="http://static.digg.com/images/67f305c96af5440f950a320b125fd33e_16f789adf2a34562b6019714c987225a_1_post.jpeg" alt="" /&gt;

​Klyuchevskoi, one of the world's most active volcanoes, is seen poking through above a solid cloud deck, with an ash plume streaming to the west. Located on the Kamchatka Peninsula in far eastern Russia, it is one of many active volcanoes on the Peninsula.

[Read more]

The Snowy Dunes Of Mars

&lt;img src="http://static.digg.com/images/a1e9228f231e45828725fa25dd4e2383_16f789adf2a34562b6019714c987225a_1_post.jpeg" alt="" /&gt;

It was spring in the Northern hemisphere when this image was taken on May 21, 2017, at 13:21 local Mars time [...] Over the winter, snow and ice have inexorably covered the dunes. Unlike on Earth, this snow and ice is carbon dioxide, better known to us as dry ice.



[Read more]