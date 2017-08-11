The Week's Coolest Space Photos

​Every day satellites are zooming through space, snapping incredible pictures of Earth, the solar system, and outer space. Here are the highlights from this week.

Jupiter Storm Of The High North (Header Image)

This storm is a long-lived anticyclonic oval named North North Temperate Little Red Spot 1 (NN-LRS-1); it has been tracked at least since 1993, and may be older still.



[Read more]

Prometheus And The Ghostly F Ring

<img src="http://static.digg.com/images/d15f865a5e0e44a085dc4e15ae79e7a7_2e41fa5792eb434a82e2c93d694c831b_1_post.jpeg" alt="" />

The thin sliver of Saturn's moon Prometheus lurks near ghostly structures in Saturn's narrow F ring in this view from NASA's Cassini spacecraft. Many of the narrow ring's faint and wispy features result from its gravitational interactions with Prometheus (86 kilometers, or 53 miles across).



[Read more]

Cataracts In Mars

<img src="http://static.digg.com/images/dc15039b81bc42f28e1467da0faafc7a_2e41fa5792eb434a82e2c93d694c831b_1_post.jpeg" alt="" />

Cataracts are large landforms, and this oblique image from NASA's Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter covers only a small area of the innermost channel. The ridged material on the channel floor may be a lava flow that followed this channel after it was initially carved by giant floods of water.



[Read more]

A View Of The Painted Desert Near Mawrth Vallis

<img src="http://static.digg.com/images/dc91e22445984170a4ef2361fd89d982_2e41fa5792eb434a82e2c93d694c831b_1_post.jpeg" alt="" />

The clay-rich terrain surrounding Mawrth Vallis is one of the most scenic regions of Mars, a future interplanetary park, as seen by NASA's Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter. [...] The origin of these altered layers is the subject of continued debates, perhaps to be resolved by a future rover on the surface. We do know that these layers are very ancient, dating back to a time when the environment of Mars was wetter and more habitable, if there were any inhabitants.

[Read more]

Clouds Sailing Above Martian Horizon

<img src="http://static.digg.com/images/ee57ed868a954c799a364145f94a61d8_2e41fa5792eb434a82e2c93d694c831b_1_post.jpeg" alt="" />

The clouds resemble Earth's cirrus clouds, which are ice crystals at high altitudes. These Martian clouds are likely composed of crystals of water ice that condense onto dust grains in the cold Martian atmosphere.



[Read more]



