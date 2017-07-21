The Week's Coolest Space Photos

​​Every day satellites are zooming through space, snapping incredible pictures of Earth, the solar system, and outer space. Here are the highlights from this week.

'Bastille Day Solar Flare And A Coronal Mass Ejection' (Header Image):

A flare medium-sized (M2) flare and a coronal mass ejection erupted from the same, large active region (July 14, 2017). The flare lasted almost two hours, quite a long duration. Coronagraphs on the SOHO spacecraft show a substantial cloud of charged particles blasting into space just after the blast.

Phobos Photobombs Mars

Over the course of 22 minutes, Hubble took 13 separate exposures, allowing astronomers to create a time-lapse video showing the diminutive moon's orbital path. The Hubble observations were intended to photograph Mars, and the moon's cameo appearance was a bonus.



A Bounty Of Brown Dwarfs Hiding In Plain Sight

The objects that astronomers call brown dwarfs sit somewhere between the definition of a planet and a star. They are balls of gas with more mass than a planet, but not enough mass to sustain stable hydrogen fusion like a star. Because they hardly emit any visible light, they were only first discovered in 1995 and up until today the majority of known brown dwarfs are within 1500 light-years of us.



A New Mars Panorama From The Opportunity Rover

<img src="http://static.digg.com/images/10749b0f5e3444bb9e4fb303d48a36f2_293411b9c4194e2dbc1a5bdf514c6bfc_1_post.jpeg" alt="" />

"It is a tantalizing scene," said Opportunity Deputy Principal Investigator Ray Arvidson of Washington University in St. Louis. "You can see what appear to be channels lined by boulders, and the putative spillway at the top of Perseverance Valley. We have not ruled out any of the possibilities of water, ice or wind being responsible."



NGC 2500, A 'Neighboring' Barred Spiral Galaxy

<img src="http://static.digg.com/images/147b74e58f6b42a58543e289079e5cb7_293411b9c4194e2dbc1a5bdf514c6bfc_1_post.jpeg" alt="" />

There is another similarity between NGC 2500 and our home galaxy. Together with Andromeda, Triangulum and many smaller natural satellites, the Milky Way is part of the Local Group of galaxies, a gathering of over 50 galaxies all loosely held together by gravity. NGC 2500 forms a similar group with some of its nearby neighbors, including NGC 2541, NGC 2552, NGC 2537 and the bright, Andromeda-like spiral NGC 2481 (known collectively as the NGC 2841 group).



