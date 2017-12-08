The Week's Coolest Space Images

California Wild Fires From Space (Header Image)

On Dec. 5, 2017, the Multi Spectral Imager (MSI) on the European Space Agency's Sentinel-2 satellite captured the data for a false-color image of the burn scar in Ventura County, California. Active fires appear orange; the burn scar is brown.



Jupiter Blues



See Jovian clouds in striking shades of blue in this new view taken by NASA's Juno spacecraft. The Juno spacecraft captured this image when the spacecraft was only 11,747 miles (18,906 kilometers) from the tops of Jupiter's clouds — that's roughly as far as the distance between New York City and Perth, Australia.

Retrospective Of The Moon, Color-Filtered



This false-color image composed of 15 images taken through three color filters by NASA's Galileo spacecraft, as it passed through the Earth-Moon system on Dec. 8, 1992 [...] The false-color processing used to create this lunar image is helpful for interpreting the surface soil composition.



The Most Distant Black Hole We Know Of (Illustration)



Scientists have uncovered a rare relic from the early universe: the farthest known supermassive black hole. This matter-eating beast is 800 million times the mass of our Sun, which is astonishingly large for its young age.



International Space Station Crosses The Moon



This composite image made from six frames shows the International Space Station, with a crew of six onboard, as it transits the Moon at roughly five miles per second.



