The Week's Coolest Space Images

Radar Imagery Of Phaethon Asteroid (Header Image)

At time of closest approach on Dec. 16 at 3 p.m. PST (3 p.m. EST, 11 p.m. UTC) the asteroid was about 1.1 million miles (1.8 million kilometers) away, or about 4.6 times the distance from Earth to the moon. The encounter is the closest the object will come to Earth until 2093.



A Holiday Nebula Ornament

The Hubble Space Telescope captured what looks like a colorful holiday ornament in space. It's actually an image of NGC 6326, a planetary nebula with glowing wisps of outpouring gas that are lit up by a central star nearing the end of its life.



The 'Laser Guide Star' In Action

ESO's Very Large Telescope (VLT) uses state-of-the-art technology to provide the sharpest possible images. When light travels through the Earth's atmosphere it is distorted and the telescope sees a blurry image. To counteract for this effect, the VLT points an artificial laser into the upper atmosphere of the Earth to help correct for the atmospheric distortion of light.



Creek And Rye Fires From Space

While the Thomas fire in Ventura County, CA is the largest and most destructive, several other smaller fires burned in the Los Angeles area. The Creek fire destroyed 123 buildings and consumed over 15,000 acres. The smaller Rye fire burned 6,000 acres and destroyed 9 structures.



The Kepler-90 System (Illustration)

Our solar system now is tied for most number of planets around a single star, with the recent discovery of an eighth planet circling Kepler-90, a Sun-like star 2,545 light years from Earth. The planet was discovered in data from NASA's Kepler Space Telescope.



