The Week's Coolest Space Images

Alpha And Omega (Header Image)

These two images illustrate just how far Cassini traveled to get to Saturn. On the left is one of the earliest images Cassini took of the ringed planet, captured during the long voyage from the inner solar system. On the right is one of Cassini's final images of Saturn, showing the site where the spacecraft would enter the atmosphere on the following day.​



The Honeycomb Landforms On Mars

<img src="http://static.digg.com/images/6ca4c12c1dd34053a855a22be96a42dc_e0151388039544869fdf152480a08642_1_post.jpeg" alt="" />

This image from NASA's Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter (MRO) targets a portion of a group of honeycomb-textured landforms in northwestern Hellas Planitia, which is part of one of the largest and most ancient impact basins on Mars.

A Hulk Of An Exoplanet (Illustration)

<img src="http://static.digg.com/images/d6a5863c81ac4fe694d0adee6418fb24_e0151388039544869fdf152480a08642_1_post.jpeg" alt="" />

WASP-18b is an exoplanet located 325 light-years from Earth. The planet's mass is 10 times that of Jupiter, and it orbits its star once every 23 hours. A 2017 study found that this planet has a stratosphere that's loaded with carbon dioxide, but has no signs of water.

The Interstellar Asteroid ‘Oumuamua

<img src="http://static.digg.com/images/e0a838d5e4da40e588448a491ca6147c_e0151388039544869fdf152480a08642_1_post.jpeg" alt="" />

Raw image straight from ESO's Very Large Telescope. 1I/2017 U1 (‘Oumuamua), the interstellar asteroid, is the tiny dot at the centre, above the brighter star. Though actually faint, in this image the asteroid appears bright.



Orion KL Source (Illustration)

<img src="http://static.digg.com/images/f0d2319f56534dff98359a8725c704da_e0151388039544869fdf152480a08642_1_post.jpeg" alt="" />

The massive protostar is surrounded by a disk of gas and dust. The outflow is launched from the surface of the outer disk.

Star Formation In The Chamaeleon

<img src="http://static.digg.com/images/90e23d3145e64574b916328572d41f96_e0151388039544869fdf152480a08642_1_post.jpeg" alt="" />

A dark cloud when observed with optical telescopes, the Chamaeleon I region reveals itself as an active hub of star formation in this far-infrared image from ESA's Herschel space observatory. Only around 550 light-years away in the southern constellation of Chamaeleon, it is one of the closest areas where stars are bursting into life.

