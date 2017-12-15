 NASA/JPL-Caltech/SwRI/MSSS/Gerald Eichstadt/Justin Cowart
A TOTAL ECLIPSE OF THE SUN

The Week's Coolest Space Images

Plunging Into Jupiter's Great Red Spot (Header Image)

This animation takes the viewer on a simulated flight into, and then out of, Jupiter's upper atmosphere at the location of the Great Red Spot [...] This video was created by combining an image from the JunoCam imager on NASA's Juno spacecraft with a computer-generated animation.

Remnants Of A Supernova

 NASA/CXC/SAO

Astronomers have long studied exploded stars and their remains – known as "supernova remnants" – to better understand exactly how stars produce and then disseminate many of the elements observed on Earth, and in the cosmos at large. Due to its unique evolutionary status, Cassiopeia A (Cas A) is one of the most intensely studied of these supernova remnants. 

The Fault In Our Mars

 NASA/JPL-Caltech/Univ. of Arizona

This image from NASA's Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter (MRO) of northern Meridiani Planum shows faults that have disrupted layered deposits. Some of the faults produced a clean break along the layers, displacing and offsetting individual beds.

A Stellar Nursery Blooms Into View

 ESO/M. Kornmesser

The OmegaCAM imager on ESO's VLT Survey Telescope has captured this glittering view of the stellar nursery called Sharpless 29. Many astronomical phenomena can be seen in this giant image, including cosmic dust and gas clouds that reflect, absorb, and re-emit the light of hot young stars within the nebula.

A Solar Storm's Effect On Mars Atmosphere (Illustration)

 NASA/GSFC

This illustration depicts charged particles from a solar storm stripping away charged particles of Mars' atmosphere, one of the processes of Martian atmosphere loss studied by NASA's MAVEN mission, beginning in 2014. Unlike Earth, Mars lacks a global magnetic field that could deflect charged particles emanating from the Sun.

Hubble's Celestial Snow Globe

 NASA and ESA, Acknowledgment: S. Djorgovski (Caltech) and F. Ferraro (University of Bologna)

It's beginning to look a lot like the holiday season in this NASA Hubble Space Telescope image of a blizzard of stars, which resembles a swirling snowstorm in a snow globe.

The Total Solar Eclipse

 NASA/SwRI.Amir Caspi/Dan Seaton

While total solar eclipses happen about once every 18 months somewhere on Earth, the Aug. 21, 2017, eclipse was rare in its long path over land. The total eclipse lasted about 90 minutes, from the time it first reached the Oregon coast to when it left the North American mainland in South Carolina. This long, uninterrupted path over land provided scientists with a rare chance to investigate the Sun and its influence on Earth in ways that aren’t usually possible.

BJ Pang Chieh Ho is a weekend editor at Digg.

