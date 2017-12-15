The Week's Coolest Space Images

Plunging Into Jupiter's Great Red Spot (Header Image)

This animation takes the viewer on a simulated flight into, and then out of, Jupiter's upper atmosphere at the location of the Great Red Spot [...] This video was created by combining an image from the JunoCam imager on NASA's Juno spacecraft with a computer-generated animation.

[Read more]

Remnants Of A Supernova

<img src="http://static.digg.com/images/bd69b59007c041599766054efd2fdf2e_fb3647666ffa4e829acc0048b415fa64_1_post.jpeg" alt="" />

Astronomers have long studied exploded stars and their remains – known as "supernova remnants" – to better understand exactly how stars produce and then disseminate many of the elements observed on Earth, and in the cosmos at large. Due to its unique evolutionary status, Cassiopeia A (Cas A) is one of the most intensely studied of these supernova remnants.

[Read more]

The Fault In Our Mars

<img src="http://static.digg.com/images/a6586a82b6c5404c892b2c274f7b207d_fb3647666ffa4e829acc0048b415fa64_1_post.jpeg" alt="" />

This image from NASA's Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter (MRO) of northern Meridiani Planum shows faults that have disrupted layered deposits. Some of the faults produced a clean break along the layers, displacing and offsetting individual beds.



[Read more]

A Stellar Nursery Blooms Into View

<img src="http://static.digg.com/images/1e4f24a03f7e42aa9f0f4c3711273eca_fb3647666ffa4e829acc0048b415fa64_1_post.jpeg" alt="" />

The OmegaCAM imager on ESO's VLT Survey Telescope has captured this glittering view of the stellar nursery called Sharpless 29. Many astronomical phenomena can be seen in this giant image, including cosmic dust and gas clouds that reflect, absorb, and re-emit the light of hot young stars within the nebula.

[Read more]

A Solar Storm's Effect On Mars Atmosphere (Illustration)

<img src="http://static.digg.com/images/0cc28659a5b246569a8ca08980c6ab97_fb3647666ffa4e829acc0048b415fa64_1_post.jpeg" alt="" />

This illustration depicts charged particles from a solar storm stripping away charged particles of Mars' atmosphere, one of the processes of Martian atmosphere loss studied by NASA's MAVEN mission, beginning in 2014. Unlike Earth, Mars lacks a global magnetic field that could deflect charged particles emanating from the Sun.



[Read more]

Hubble's Celestial Snow Globe

<img src="http://static.digg.com/images/0a7406089f21441882c9832f3b255cc5_fb3647666ffa4e829acc0048b415fa64_1_post.jpeg" alt="" />

It's beginning to look a lot like the holiday season in this NASA Hubble Space Telescope image of a blizzard of stars, which resembles a swirling snowstorm in a snow globe.

[Read more]

The Total Solar Eclipse

<img src="http://static.digg.com/images/2229216c3c274269ae7229a8fb0a3abd_fb3647666ffa4e829acc0048b415fa64_1_post.jpeg" alt="" />

While total solar eclipses happen about once every 18 months somewhere on Earth, the Aug. 21, 2017, eclipse was rare in its long path over land. The total eclipse lasted about 90 minutes, from the time it first reached the Oregon coast to when it left the North American mainland in South Carolina. This long, uninterrupted path over land provided scientists with a rare chance to investigate the Sun and its influence on Earth in ways that aren’t usually possible.

[Read more]