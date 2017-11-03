 NASA/GSFC/Solar Dynamics Observatory
FROM HOT TO HOTTEST

The Week's Coolest Space Images

From Hot To Hottest (Header Image)

This sequence of images shows the sun from its surface to its upper atmosphere all taken at about the same time (Oct. 27, 2017). The first shows the surface of the sun in filtered white light; the other seven images were taken in different wavelengths of extreme ultraviolet light.

[Read more]

Hiding Under The Dust On Mars

 NASA/JPL-Caltech/MSSS

On a part of "Vera Rubin Ridge" where rover-team researchers sought to determine whether dust coatings are hiding rocks' hematite content, the Mast Camera (Mastcam) on NASA's Curiosity Mars rover took this image of a rock surface that had been brushed with the rover's Dust Removal Tool.

[Read more]

Illustration Of Polluted White Dwarf

 NASA/JPL-Caltech

This artist's concept shows an exoplanet and debris disk orbiting a polluted white dwarf. White dwarfs are dim, dense remnants of stars similar to the Sun that have exhausted their nuclear fuel and blown off their outer layers.

[Read more]

Illustration Of Black Hole With Jet

 NASA/JPL-Caltech

Black holes are famous for being ravenous eaters, but they do not eat everything that falls toward them. A small portion of material gets shot back out in powerful jets of hot gas, called plasma, that can wreak havoc on their surroundings.

[Read more]

Clues To Ceres' Internal Structure

 NASA/JPL-Caltech/UCLA/MPS/DLR/IDA

The colorful map overlaid at right shows variations in Ceres' gravity field measured by Dawn, and gives scientists hints about the dwarf planet's internal structure.

[Read more]

BJ Pang Chieh Ho is a weekend editor at Digg.

What is this?
Hey, we're Digg. We collect the best and most interesting stories and videos on the internet in one place.
Keep it coming
Technology Long Reads Science Donald Trump News Entertainment Digg Features Originals
LITTER WE DIGG ǀ SPONSORED

This Litter Monitors Your Cat’s Health

4 diggs prettylittercats.com
You probably don’t dream about kitty litter. But if you did, it’d look a lot like PrettyLitter. This special formula litter is supremely lightweight 4-pound bags last an entire month, having amazing odor control and keeps tabs on your cat’s health by changing colors if it detect potential health issues.

The Best Long Reads

SMELLS LIKE TEAM SPIRIT

7 diggs espn.com
They offer players a putrid punch in the nose but likely little actual performance boost. So how exactly did smelling salts become an essential part of NFL game days?
LOOKING IN THE MIRROR

2 diggs pudding.cool
Humans have been trying to capture pictures of Earth since the invention of the camera in the 1800s. But it wasn't until 1966 that they got a picture of the whole Earth in one go.