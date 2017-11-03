The Week's Coolest Space Images

From Hot To Hottest (Header Image)

This sequence of images shows the sun from its surface to its upper atmosphere all taken at about the same time (Oct. 27, 2017). The first shows the surface of the sun in filtered white light; the other seven images were taken in different wavelengths of extreme ultraviolet light.



Hiding Under The Dust On Mars

On a part of "Vera Rubin Ridge" where rover-team researchers sought to determine whether dust coatings are hiding rocks' hematite content, the Mast Camera (Mastcam) on NASA's Curiosity Mars rover took this image of a rock surface that had been brushed with the rover's Dust Removal Tool.

Illustration Of Polluted White Dwarf

This artist's concept shows an exoplanet and debris disk orbiting a polluted white dwarf. White dwarfs are dim, dense remnants of stars similar to the Sun that have exhausted their nuclear fuel and blown off their outer layers.

Illustration Of Black Hole With Jet



<img src="http://static.digg.com/images/866c1691212a4ba2b2f07d36684630ff_f18cf1377bc64150b25bdc1a90e94d09_1_post.jpeg" alt="" />

Black holes are famous for being ravenous eaters, but they do not eat everything that falls toward them. A small portion of material gets shot back out in powerful jets of hot gas, called plasma, that can wreak havoc on their surroundings.

Clues To Ceres' Internal Structure

The colorful map overlaid at right shows variations in Ceres' gravity field measured by Dawn, and gives scientists hints about the dwarf planet's internal structure.

The colorful map overlaid at right shows variations in Ceres' gravity field measured by Dawn, and gives scientists hints about the dwarf planet's internal structure.



