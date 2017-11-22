The Week's Coolest Space Images

A Farewell To Saturn (Header Image)

After more than 13 years at Saturn, and with its fate sealed, NASA's Cassini spacecraft bid farewell to the Saturnian system by firing the shutters of its wide-angle camera and capturing this last, full mosaic of Saturn and its rings two days before the spacecraft's dramatic plunge into the planet's atmosphere.



The Interstellar Asteroid 'Oumuamua (Illustration)

<img src="http://static.digg.com/images/b0797810d51c4f0687d650253c10f68c_bfc4585a0d3d414882cf3dcb4919e4ad_1_post.jpeg" alt="" />

This artist's impression shows the first interstellar asteroid: 'Oumuamua. This unique object was discovered on 19 October 2017 by the Pan-STARRS 1 telescope in Hawaii.

Cosmic Search For A Missing Limb

<img src="http://static.digg.com/images/068d7fc1e1614e75965c7eb338b0a101_bfc4585a0d3d414882cf3dcb4919e4ad_1_post.jpeg" alt="" />

The image, acquired with the Advanced Camera for Surveys (ACS), reveals the single spiral arm of the galaxy (dwarf galaxy NGC 4625), which gives it an asymmetric appearance. But why is there only one spiral arm, when spiral galaxies normally have at least two?



Integral's Orbits (Illustration)

<img src="http://static.digg.com/images/b28f53f585344d5da90e533996148358_bfc4585a0d3d414882cf3dcb4919e4ad_1_post.jpeg" alt="" />

ESA's Integral space observatory has been orbiting Earth for 15 years, observing the ever-changing, powerful and violent cosmos in gamma rays, X-rays and visible light [...] This image visualises the orbits of the spacecraft since its launch on 17 October 2002, until October of this year.



A Final Look At Rhea

<img src="http://static.digg.com/images/b267b52fb39b4e569fed0193fab131a2_bfc4585a0d3d414882cf3dcb4919e4ad_1_post.jpeg" alt="" />

​This image is from Cassini's final observation of Saturn's icy moon Rhea (949 miles or 1,527 kilometers across) on May 2, 2017. The spacecraft was at the time high above the plane of Saturn's rings, looking down at Rhea's northern hemisphere.

