The Week's Coolest Space Images

Jupiter's Independently Pulsating X-Ray Auroras (Header Image)
The team found that the hot spots had very different characteristics. The X-ray emission at Jupiter's south pole
consistently pulsed every 11 minutes, but the X-rays seen from the north pole were erratic, increasing and decreasing in brightness — seemingly independent of the emission from the south pole.
Pandora, The Would-Be Perturber
As Cassini hurtled toward its fatal encounter with Saturn, the spacecraft turned to catch this final look at Saturn's moon Pandora next to the thin line of the F ring.
Illustration Of The Dust Belts Around Proxima Centauri
This artist's impression shows how the newly discovered belts of dust around the closest star to the Solar System, Proxima Centauri, may look.
Asteroids Photobombing Distant Galaxies
Intruding across the picture are asteroid trails that appear as curved or S-shaped streaks. Rather than leaving one long trail, the asteroids appear in multiple Hubble exposures that have been combined into one image.
Winds Blowing On A Dying Star
Stars like our Sun constantly eject large amounts of gas and dust into space, but over their lifetimes the levels of this activity change [...] One such stage of development is the asymptotic giant branch (AGB) near a star's end of life. Dust around these stars plays an important role in regulating stellar winds.