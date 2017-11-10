 X-ray: NASA/CXC/UCL/W.Dunn et al, Optical: South Pole:Credits: NASA/JPL-Caltech/SwRI/MSSS/Gerald Eichstädt /Seán Doran North Pole Credit:NASA/JPL-Caltech/SwRI/MSSS
THE DYNAMIC DUO

The Week's Coolest Space Images

​Jupiter's Independently Pulsating X-Ray Auroras (Header Image)

The team found that the hot spots had very different characteristics. The X-ray emission at Jupiter's south pole consistently pulsed every 11 minutes, but the X-rays seen from the north pole were erratic, increasing and decreasing in brightness — seemingly independent of the emission from the south pole.

[Read more]

Pandora, The Would-Be Perturber

 NASA/JPL-Caltech/Space Science Institute

As Cassini hurtled toward its fatal encounter with Saturn, the spacecraft turned to catch this final look at Saturn's moon Pandora next to the thin line of the F ring.

[Read more]

Illustration Of The Dust Belts Around Proxima Centauri

 ESO/M. Kornmesser

This artist's impression shows how the newly discovered belts of dust around the closest star to the Solar System, Proxima Centauri, may look. 

[Read more]

Asteroids Photobombing Distant Galaxies

 NASA, ESA, and B. Sunnquist and J. Mack (STScI)

Intruding across the picture are asteroid trails that appear as curved or S-shaped streaks. Rather than leaving one long trail, the asteroids appear in multiple Hubble exposures that have been combined into one image.

[Read more]

Winds Blowing On A Dying Star

 ALMA (ESO/NAOJ/NRAO), Takigawa et al.

Stars like our Sun constantly eject large amounts of gas and dust into space, but over their lifetimes the levels of this activity change [...] One such stage of development is the asymptotic giant branch (AGB) near a star's end of life. Dust around these stars plays an important role in regulating stellar winds.

[Read more]

BJ Pang Chieh Ho is a weekend editor at Digg.

What is this?
Hey, we're Digg. We collect the best and most interesting stories and videos on the internet in one place.
Keep it coming
Technology Long Reads Science Donald Trump News Entertainment Digg Features Originals

The Best Long Reads