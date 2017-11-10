The Week's Coolest Space Images

​Jupiter's Independently Pulsating X-Ray Auroras (Header Image)

The team found that the hot spots had very different characteristics. The X-ray emission at Jupiter's south pole consistently pulsed every 11 minutes, but the X-rays seen from the north pole were erratic, increasing and decreasing in brightness — seemingly independent of the emission from the south pole.



[Read more]

Pandora, The Would-Be Perturber

<img src="http://static.digg.com/images/de815f1e0a1c4cc5a1f77ccc74b9d62e_70051ba712544245934e63c81aa7250f_1_post.jpeg" alt="" />

As Cassini hurtled toward its fatal encounter with Saturn, the spacecraft turned to catch this final look at Saturn's moon Pandora next to the thin line of the F ring.

[Read more]

Illustration Of The Dust Belts Around Proxima Centauri

<img src="http://static.digg.com/images/1fff3030c4d4470991ff857b6b77b770_70051ba712544245934e63c81aa7250f_1_post.jpeg" alt="" />

This artist's impression shows how the newly discovered belts of dust around the closest star to the Solar System, Proxima Centauri, may look.



[Read more]

Asteroids Photobombing Distant Galaxies

<img src="http://static.digg.com/images/933b4c8ef4e143bf916f49338b430486_70051ba712544245934e63c81aa7250f_1_post.jpeg" alt="" />

Intruding across the picture are asteroid trails that appear as curved or S-shaped streaks. Rather than leaving one long trail, the asteroids appear in multiple Hubble exposures that have been combined into one image.



[Read more]

Winds Blowing On A Dying Star

<img src="http://static.digg.com/images/37078d025bef40a79721b66e9c4cec40_70051ba712544245934e63c81aa7250f_1_post.jpeg" alt="" />

Stars like our Sun constantly eject large amounts of gas and dust into space, but over their lifetimes the levels of this activity change [...] One such stage of development is the asymptotic giant branch (AGB) near a star's end of life. Dust around these stars plays an important role in regulating stellar winds.

[Read more]